HD Pacers vs Cavaliers Live NBA Stream Reddit FREE Today game, how to watch match, odds, top grades

The Pacers open the preseason this Saturday, Dec. 12, in Cleveland and take on the Cavaliers again on Monday, Dec. 14. Indiana hosts the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, Dec. 18 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Chris Denari and Quinn Buckner will call the action on FOX Sports Indiana from Indianapolis.

Preseason games will also be carried on the Indiana Pacers Radio Network, locally at 1070 AM The Fan and 93.5 and 107.5 FM. This Saturday, 1070 AM The Fan will join coverage in progress at approximately 8 p.m. The regular season broadcast schedule for the first half of the season will be announced in the coming days.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn’t a dominant performance, Indiana beat the Portland Trail Blazers 106-100 on Thursday. Indiana’s power forward Domantas Sabonis did his thing and dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds. That’s four consecutive double-doubles for Sabonis.

How To Watch Pacers vs Cavaliers Live Streaming

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — Cleveland, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Indiana

FOX Sports Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

How to Watch Pacers vs Cavaliers live stream Online

Today’s game will air on ABC, so if you’re looking for an ABC live stream, you may be able to find a Pacers vs. Cavs live stream at ABC.com or with the ABC app by signing in with a participating TV provider. Once you sign in, you can watch at abc.com/watch-live or you can select ‘live TV’ in the ABC app.

The Cavs/Pacers matchup will be available to live stream on WatchESPN.com and ESPN’s excellent WatchESPN app. Unfortunately, you’ll need to authenticate with a cable provider if you want to live stream the Pacers vs. Cavaliers, so get your (or your friend’s/parent’s!) login credentials ready.

You can also find a Cavaliers vs Pacers Game 7 live stream if you’re a DIRECTV NOW, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, Playstation Vue, or Sling TV subscriber. More about these services (and free trials!) below.

How to Watch Pacers vs Cavaliers Online without Cable

The Pacers’ season was a mess, but they’ve hung around just long enough to seemingly get things together and cause some problems for the Cavaliers. If the Cavaliers can flip their switch though, and remember that these games matter, they’re going to be a tough, tough out, probably headed back to the Finals. It’s going to be an exciting series either way though, and most people are picking this series to go to the wire.

If you don’t have cable, you don’t have to miss out! You can watch the Cavaliers vs. Pacers game online for free! Here’s how.

How can I find Pacers vs Cavaliers live stream Hulu with live TV?

Subscribers to Hulu’s $39.99 a month live TV service will be able to stream NBA playoff games on TNT, ABC, and ESPN live broadcasts. With Hulu with Live TV, you have the ability to watch live and on-demand TV from 50+ top channels including sports, news, entertainment, and more.

Plus, you also receive unlimited access to the Hulu Limited Commercials plan! Win/win. The service is available for Apple devices, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, Android, and other devices.

Pacers vs Cavaliers live stream by using YouTube TV

YouTube TV allows you to live stream ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, TBS, and more. The service also features unlimited DVR storage space, and your subscription includes six accounts for $40 per month, with each profile getting its own recommendations and other personalized settings.

Plus, you can cancel anytime. YouTube TV is available for Google Chromecast, iPhone, iPad, and Android in select markets — including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco — and is a service that’s offered to half of all U.S. households. New subscribers can sample the service with a free trial!

Pacers vs Cavaliers live stream using ABC app?

You can download the ABC app on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, XBOX 360, on supported Android devices from the Google Play store, on supported Kindle Fire tablets from the Amazon Appstore and supported Apple devices at the App Store. The ABC app accepts a wide variety of cable providers like DIRECTV, Optimum, Verizon, DISH, and Xfinity.

Pacers vs Cavaliers Live Stream with PlayStation VUE?

Over 100 of your favorite channels — including ESPN, FOX, TNT, Comedy Central, and FX — are available with Playstation Vue. The service also allows you to stream a multitude of TV stations on your favorite device without a cable or satellite subscription.

From their “Access” package that includes 45+ channels for $39.99 a month to their “Ultra” package that includes 90 channels plus HBO and Showtime for $74.99 a month, the service offers a variety of exciting opportunities for cord-cutters.

Looking for another way to live stream NBA games? PlayStation Vue also offers NBA TV in its Core package. New subscribers can take advantage of a 5-day free trial of Playstation Vue.

Pacers vs Cavaliers Live Stream Using DIRECTV NOW

A great way to get a live stream of the Pacers vs. Cavaliers game is with DIRECTV NOW. If you don’t already know how this service works, it’s like cable, but streaming online. You get all the same channels you do with cable, but it costs a lot less. With the basic package, you get 60 + live channels for only $35 a month.

And that’s a no-contract price. You’re not locked in for a year like you are with cable! If you want more channels, you can upgrade of course. The games in this series are either on TNT, which DIRECTV NOW has in all packages, or ABC, which is life in certain markets.

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-heat-vs-pelicans-live-stream-reddit-nba-basketball-game-onl-156931484/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditstreams-suns-vs-jazz-live-stream-reddit-phoenix-suns–156931569/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditlive-timberwolves-vs-grizzlies-live-stream-reddit–156931637/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/streams-mavericks-vs-bucks-live-stream-reddit-watch-nba-b-156931704/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditlive-raptors-vs-hornets-live-stream-reddit-nba-bas-156931751/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditstreams-bucks-vs-mavericks-live-nba-stream-reddit-free-156932878/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-grizzlies-vs-timberwolves-live-nba-stream-reddit-free-to-156932943/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/redditstreams-raptors-vs-hornets-live-nba-stream-reddit-free-156932995/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/hd-pacers-vs-cavaliers-live-nba-stream-reddit-free-today-game-h-156933049/

But if all you want is a live stream of Cavaliers vs. Pacers, you can get that for free. How? Try a free 7-day trial of DIRECTV NOW. Watch the Pacers vs. Cavaliers game online, and then cancel when the series is over.

Pacers vs Cavaliers live stream Using Sling TV

Another great option to watch the Cavaliers vs. Pacers online is using Sling TV. Sling TV is a television service that works just like cable does, but your channels are streaming online. You’ll pay way less than you do for cable (as $20 a month for the beginning package), and it’s no contract.

You can cancel whenever you want. The games in the Pacers – Cavaliers series are either on TNT or ABC, which means you’re in luck. TNT is a part of Sling’s base plan, and ABC is life in certain markets. Maybe the best part is that Sling is way more mobile than cable. You can watch on your phone, your TV, or even your computer or tablet.

If you’re just interested in watching a Pacers vs. Cavaliers live stream though, you can get a free 7-day trial of Sling TV. If you don’t like Sling, or your team gets knocked out, you can cancel the service and you won’t have to pay anything!

Pacers vs Cavaliers Preview

If LeBron can get his team to the finals this year, it would one of his most impressive feats in a career full of them. In each of his previous eight trips to the finals, his team has been either a 1 or a 2 seed, but this year, the Cavs are a 4 after an inconsistent season that saw them rearrange the roster in very significant ways at the trade deadline.

Since that major roster shakeup, the Cavs are 19-10 with the East’s fourth-best net rating (4.0), trailing the 76ers (11.1), Raptors (7.5), and Heat (4.3). While the defense has been a major question mark all year, the team has been excellent offensively since acquiring Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr., and Jordan Clarkson, ranking second in the NBA–and first among all playoff teams–with 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

The Cavs are a tough team to decipher heading into the postseason. The overall metrics wouldn’t suggest a Finals team, but LeBron is obviously capable of incredible, super-human things, and if Hood, Clarkson, and Nance play to their potential, that’s probably enough to make it out of the wide-open East.

How to Watch Pacers vs Cavaliers Odds

The Pacers are a big 8-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds. Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Last Words

Fans who receive FOX Sports Indiana can also stream Pacers telecasts on FOX Sports GO. Now, remember that we said that the legal routes are not always free well in the case of TNT Overtime it’s free for NBA fans. TNT loves to air all of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ games along with numerous others every week.

It’s heaven-sent for tire kickers who have no job, no future, and no money but love their team. You can tune all the action from 4 camera angles at the same time.