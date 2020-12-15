Baltimore Ravens vs Browns Live Reddit NFL Streams FREE, how to watch tonight week 14 game, matchups, football lineup, predictions

Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns Live Stream meet on Monday, December 14, at 8:15 pm (ET) at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland for Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season. Here, you’ll find all there is to know about this exciting Monday Night Football divisional game, such as the match information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch the game.

Two lifelong divisional foes will take the gridiron for a Monday Night Football showdown. Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield both want to prove their doubters wrong, and there will be no better stage than this.

Ravens and Browns can still win their division but they must be flawless all the way to the end of the regular season. This game will have direct implications in the playoff picture so we’re sure that it’ll be one of the most exciting clashes of the season.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns: Match Information

When : Monday, December 14, 2020, 8:15 p.m. ET

: Monday, December 14, 2020, 8:15 p.m. ET Location: FirstEnergy Stadium,Cleveland

FirstEnergy Stadium,Cleveland TV Channel : ESPN

: ESPN Live Stream: Stream on FuboTV

The 9-3 Cleveland Browns host the 7-5 Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football on December 14. In Week 1, when these teams met, the Ravens handed the Browns a demoralizing loss by the score of 38-6.

But these two teams seem to be on different trajectories than they were in Week 1. The Browns won 4 straight games; whereas, the Ravens lost 3 out of their last 4 games.

COVID-19 can be attributed to some of the Raven’s struggles. With QB Lamar Jackson back, the Ravens are a tough team to beat.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns Preview

CLEVELAND (AP) Browns coach Kevin Stefanski doesn’t have many warm and fuzzy memories of Cleveland’s opener at Baltimore, other than it being his debut of course. It was a miserable, forgettable afternoon. A beatdown.”We didn’t go back and watch that game,” Stefanski said this week.

Stefanski’s decision to fake the season’s first punt backfired badly, and it only got worse as the Browns were throttled 38-6. Lamar Jackson threw three touchdown passes and Baltimore’s defense forced three turnovers.

Three months later, Stefanski has the Browns (9-3) in a much better place as they prepare to play Monday night against the Ravens (7-5), who have endured weeks of COVID-19 cases and postponements and are much healthier – but still not a playoff lock – with the inimitable Jackson back after a one-game absence.

Revenge isn’t the only motivating factor for the Browns in their second swipe at the Ravens. A win would strengthen their grip on their first postseason berth in 18 years and keep them in contention for the AFC North title, which is suddenly back in play after Pittsburgh lost its first game.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns: Storylines

Lamar Jackson is once again being questioned as a winner. People are wondering whether he needs to change his style in order to succeed in the playoffs but the reigning MVP would like to take it one day at a time.

Beating a divisional opponent at home would certainly be a step in the right direction for the Ravens. They have the MVP and 11 returning Pro-Bowlers and are once again one of the biggest contenders in the league.

The Cleveland Browns will feature a new offense that promises to get tight ends more involved, which is mouth-watering for newcomer Austin Hooper. Moreover, Odell Beckham Jr is also back at full strength following a dismal and injury-riddled season.

Once again, Cleveland enters the year with high hopes and it feels like there’s no more time for excuses. Nevertheless, they’ll face an uphill battle and a hostile environment in their first game of the season.

Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns: Predictions And Odds

This time, oddsmakers expect the game to be way closer than their last meeting, as the Baltimore Ravens are currently favored by 1.5 points. Also, they expect it to be a high-scoring matchup, with the game total projected at 47.5 points.

How to watch Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns from outside your country

If you’ve mismatched a holiday or you’re away on business and you want to watch your country’s coverage from outside your country, then you’ll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial into a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on. We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best VPN currently available.

How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns online in the US

NFL games in the US are shown by a wide range of broadcasters and under an increasingly confusing number of monikers.

Featured games are those aired Thursday. Sunday and Monday nights as part of the expanded Monday Night Football brand and are shown on TV by NBC, Fox, ESPN, and in a very small number of cases, the NFL Network.

The traditional Sunday afternoon kick-offs get covered by CBS or Fox as before.

How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns live in Canada

Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world as streaming service DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular-season game with its great value DAZN packages.

It’s an absolute bargain as just CA$20 a month or $150 a year, especially when you consider that you get not only NFL Game Pass access complete with RedZone, but also that DAZN’s the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer!

It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you’ve never used it before, you can try it for free by taking advantage of a FREE 1-month trial, too.

TV coverage of select games is also available by tuning in to TSN, CTV/CTV2.

Don’t forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North – just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.

How to Watch Baltimore Ravens vs Cleveland Browns online in the UK

UK-based American fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.

If you don’t already have Sky and aren’t up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV, whose Monthly Sports Pass is by far the best value option. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only need to watch a game or two.

There’s also amazing news for the real NFL-obsessed who are prepared to stay up for Monday Night Football way past midnight in the UK. Channel 5 is showing every game for FREE! That’s on TV, online, and via its apps.

Lastly, the NFL Game Pass Pro is another good bet, as £143.99 gets you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access, and more!