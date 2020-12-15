Edge Router Market 2020 Trend Shows a Rapid Growth

The Insight Partners adds Edge Router Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Router is a network unit that is used to forward packets from one network to another. These routers are configured by entering the values in the internal routing tables on which the router forwards the packets to the desired destination. The edge router is a specialized router located at a network boundary that allows the internal network to connect to external networks. They are mainly used at two demarcation points: the WAN (wide area network) and the Internet. Usually, the edge router sends or receives data directly to or from the network of other organizations using either static or dynamic routing capabilities. Handoffs between the campus network and the internet or WAN edge primarily use Ethernet-usually Gigabit Ethernet copper or Gbe over single or multimode fiber optics. Advantages such as remote accessibility and more network security is expected to escalate the market during forecast period.

Top Key Players:-Arista Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Digi International Inc., D-Link Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Nokia, Ubiquiti Inc., ZTE Corporation

Rising number of internet subscription across the globe and several advantages such as remote accessibility and more security is driving the growth of the edge router market. However, the presence of alternatives and problem related to balancing video services, wireless services and cloud services may restrain the growth of the edge router market. Furthermore, upcoming trend of transition from IPv4 to IPv6 and advancement in edge routers is anticipated to create market opportunities for the edge router market during the forecast period.

The global edge router market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as 3-ports, 5-ports, 8-ports, and other. Similarly, on the basis of end user, the market is segmented as personal and commercial.

