Global Durum Wheat Market Analysis by Top Key Players Analysis, Product Types and Applications – King Arthur Flour, General Mills, The J.M. Smucker Company, Hodgson Mills, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Durum wheat is a type of wheat in which the protein content is very high, its gluten level is low, and it tends to be quite dense. It is also named as pasta wheat or macroni wheat. Durum wheat is hardest and is often considered to be one of the most nutritionally significant forms of wheat and is mostly found in pasta. It is heavy as compared to the other wheat varieties, which can make it difficult for people to use it in bread and other baked goods. It is also used for regional culinary in African and Middle- Eastern countries and is prominently used for manufacturing bulgur, durum wheat breads, desserts, and noodles.

Top Manufactures of Durum Wheat Market: –

King Arthur Flour

General Mills

The J.M. Smucker Company

Hodgson Mills

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods

Ardent Mills

Wudeli Flour Mill Group

Allied Pinnacle Pty Limited

Manildra Milling Pvt Ltd

Korfez Flour Mills

The global durum wheat flourmarket is segmented on the basis of product type, nature , and application On the basis of product type the global durum wheat flourmarket is segmented into fine and coarse. By nature the durum wheat flourmarket is classified into organic and coventional. Based on application the global durum wheat flourmarket is segmented into pasta & noodles, bakery, puddings, pastries and others.

The reports cover key developments in the Durum Wheat market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Durum Wheat market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Durum Wheat in the global market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Durum Wheat market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Durum Wheat market in these regions.

