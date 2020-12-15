Cosmetic Packaging Market New Market Research Report Announced, Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2026

Cosmetic Packaging Market New Market Research Report Announced, Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 20262 min read
The global cosmetic packaging market has witnessed extraordinary growth during the past few years, owing to high graphics printing, chic design, extended shelf-life, enhanced shelf-appeal and sustainability features, which are expected to boost the demand for cosmetic packaging market during the forecast period. Global cosmetic packaging market is segmented by material, application, container, capacity, and by region. The hair care segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The skin care application segment is expected to dominate the overall market throughout the forecast period by value and volume. The recent trends in the global cosmetic packaging market show that the prices are steadily falling due to the rising competition between market players. This has led to the increasing penetration and rise in per capita consumption of cosmetics worldwide, especially in APAC and Latin America. The rising consumer demand for multifunctional applications and organic cosmetics is the major consumption trend observed in the cosmetic packaging market. Rising health care awareness and negative consumer perception towards the harmful effects of chemical-based cosmetic packaging are influencing the consumer demand for organic cosmetics. Organic cosmetics need extra protection to extend their shelf life. Advances in printing technology are helping packaging manufacturers to design and develop high graphic-printed cosmetic packaging products. The paper segment is estimated to be the fastest growing material segment during the forecast period due to the rising intolerance towards plastic. Paper provides easy printability and ensures sustainability. Glass & metal are anticipated to maintain their considerable and steady market share in cosmetic packaging throughout the forecast period. The less than 50 ml segment is expected to dominate the overall market by capacity type. This is due to its affordability and ease in handling. Middle-class population in APAC and Latin America buys less, but more often. This trend is influencing the demand for small-size packs. The rising number of nuclear families and adoption of on-the-go lifestyle is also driving the demand for small size cosmetic packaging.
