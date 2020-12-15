The Autologous Conditioned Plasma Therapy Market To Quell Covid-19; To Reach US$ 1.2 Billion

Market Report Summary

Increasing geriatric population and their preference for minimally-invasive / non-surgical treatments over surgical treatments is giving impetus to the growth of the autologous conditioned plasma therapy market. Autologous conditioned plasma therapy is an efficient, simple, and minimally-invasive method that denotes an appropriate biological approach for ensuring tissue healing in a very short period of time. This therapy is used extensively across Europe and the U.S. for the treatment of orthopaedic-related injuries, and is now becoming popular across other regions as well.

Persistence Market Research predicts that, the global autologous conditioned plasma therapy market will exhibit an impressive CAGR of 11% over the forecast period (2020-2030), to be valued at around US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2030.

Key Takeaways from Autologous Conditioned Plasma Therapy Market Study

By composition, pure platelet-rich fibrin (P-PRF) is expected to dominate the global autologous conditioned plasma therapy market during the forecast period, owing to high efficacy of the composition in accelerating healing.

In terms of source, the autologous platelet-rich plasma segment is expected to gain more than 3/4 of the autologous conditioned plasma therapy market share by 2030. Preference for the autologous platelet-rich plasma source is due to less immune reaction and side effects.

By indication, cosmetic surgery is expected to hold a major revenue share in the global autologous conditioned plasma therapy market, owing to the rising trend for facial appearance enhancement treatments.

Under the end user segmentation, specialty clinics and orthopaedic & trauma centres are expected to collectively gain more than 2/3 of the market share by 2030.

North America is the highest revenue generating market by region due to the launch of new products and rising adoption of PRP therapies in orthopedic surgeries, with an increasing elderly population.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the global autologous conditioned plasma therapy market. Due to the outbreak, many companies are focusing on finding a possible treatment / vaccine for COVID-19. Also, as the spread of coronavirus is increasing, manufacturing industries are being shut around the world due to global restrictions, causing an unusual technology and business model transformation.

“Rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions along with increasing utilization of platelet-rich plasma in cosmetic surgeries are expected to propel the growth of the global autologous conditioned plasma therapy market,” says a PMR analyst.

Business Strategies by Market Leaders Coupled with Improved Healthcare Access to Drive Market Growth

Increasing investments in the healthcare sector in emerging countries are anticipated to boost the global autologous conditioned plasma therapy market in these regions. Leading manufacturers in the global autologous conditioned plasma therapy market are extensively focusing on expansion of their product portfolios by undergoing new product developments and approvals, and entering into collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions.