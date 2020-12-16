ID Card Printer and Media Market to Reach US$ 6.4 Bn by 2030

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global ID card printer and media market. In terms of revenue, the global ID card printer and media market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global ID card printer and media market.

The global ID card printer and media market is broadly affected by several factors that include increasing working population and technological advancements in card printers and ink. Thus, the expanding technology of ID card printers and media in different sectors is propelling the global ID card printer and media market.

Want to know the obstructions to your company’s growth in future? Request a brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=79645

ID Card Printer and Media Market: Key Segments

The global market for ID card printer and media has been segmented into printer type, ribbon (media) type, encoding type, technology, end user, and region. In terms of printer type, the ID card printer and media market has been divided into single sided and dual sided, wherein, single sided is the most popular choice for various end users across the globe. Moreover, major OEMs are focusing on continuously innovating single sided type of ID card printers, as the printer has the capacity to upgrade into double side at minimal cost. Based on ribbon (media) type, the ID card printer and media market has been divided into standard ribbons (YMCKO/YMCKT and YMCKOK), monochrome (Bo/Ko and colored monochrome), specialty ribbons, and others (reverse transfer films, laminates, etc.). YMCKO/YMCKT card printing ribbons have become more cost-efficient and reliable, owing to constant improvements in printing technology. Moreover, with increase in the number of visitors, the usage of card printers has also significantly increased, resulting in considerable rise in demand for consumables used to print the cards, including card printing ribbons.

In terms of encoding type, the global market for ID card printer and media has been classified into magnetic stripe, contact smart ID, no encoding, and contactless smart ID. No encoding ID cards are the simplest form of ID cards and these cards are extensively used across the educational sector. Institutions issue ID cards to students to monitor individual performance. The rising school-going population across developing countries is creating demand for ID cards, thus offering market opportunities for ID card manufacturers to enhance their revenues. Based on technology, the global ID card printer and media market has been categorized into direct to card (DTC) and retransfer/reverse transfer. Additionally, government agencies, businesses and corporations, healthcare facilities, loyalty and membership programs, and universities & colleges are all increasing their use of multi-function smart cards. Encoding options also allow configuration of printers to generate highly secure contactless and contact smart cards with the help of reverse transfer printer that address specific needs. Reverse transfer printers are likely to be the preferred choice of end users in the upcoming years, as they demand more functionality from their ID cards.

ID Card Printer and Media Market: Prominent Regions

The global market for ID card printer and media has been divided into North America (U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa), and South America (Brazil and Rest of South America). Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the ID card printer and media market in 2019 and over the next few years, Asia will continue to remain a key demand cluster, especially South Asia and ASEAN, with minor downsized growth anticipated from Far East Asian countries. New subscribers of payment cards, led by increased per capita income and growth in middle class population has also contributed to the demand for cards viz. a. viz. card printing ribbons.

Looking for exclusive market insights from business experts? Request a Custom Report

North America and Europe are the other dominant ID card printer and media markets after Asia Pacific. The U.S. and Germany are more oriented toward technologies; hence, the demand for ID card printer and media is high in these countries.

ID Card Printer and Media Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global ID card printer and media market are HID Global Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Evolis SA, Magicard Ltd, IdentiSys Inc., ScreenCheck BV, Card Technology Services, HP Inc., Entrust Corporation (Datacard Group), and Kanematsu USA Inc. (Nisca & Swiftcolour).

You May Also Like PRNewswire on Construction Camera Market