Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) Broadcast Systems & Services Market Worth US$ 166.5 Mn by 2027

According to a new market report pertaining to the global ATSC broadcast systems & services market published by Transparency Market Research the global advanced television systems committee (ATSC) broadcast systems & services market is projected to reach value of ~US$ 166.5 Mn by 2027 from US$ 105.5 Mn in 2019, expanding at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027. Expansion of the advanced television systems committee (ATSC) broadcast systems & services market can be attributed to rise in awareness and popularity of next-generation TV for enhanced TV viewing experience. North America is anticipated to lead the global advanced television systems committee (ATSC) broadcast systems & services market, followed by Asia Pacific, during the forecast period.

Demand to Enhance Content Quality and Converge Video Audio Content of Production and Distribution to Drive Global Market

The ATSC broadcast system is estimated to aid in demodulation, decompression, transport stream de-multiplexing, AV synchronization, and analog to digital conversion, which helps enhance the quality of the broadcasting content. This feature is a major factor driving the demand for ATSC broadcast system and services. Adoption of the ATSC system is expected to rise among broadcasters to provide high quality content to the user. Several countries are adopting ATSC 3.0 to enhance television services. For instance, South Korea has already adopted the ATSC 3.0 with the goal of full country coverage by 2021. Research also found that 42% of U.S. consumers surveyed said that they are likely to purchase a TV that can deliver next-gen features. Companies are investing in advanced technology and services to deploy high quality video and audio content which in turn is projected to boost the advanced television systems committee (ATSC) broadcast systems & services market.

Rising Adoption of ATSC Broadcast Systems Offers Opportunities for Consumer Electronics Companies

Technological advancements in the broadcast system also sets new trends for consumer electronic products. Increasing awareness and adoption of ATSC technology in a few countries in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe offers lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of consumer electronics. Manufacturers are expected to boost the adoption of in-built ATSC technology in consumer electronic products in order to enhance video and audio quality services. Adoption of next-generation TVs is rising due to increasing adoption of IP television and high quality video content on streaming platforms. Countries in Asia Pacific and Europe offer significant opportunities to key players to expand their ATSC services in these regions due the rising adoption of next-generation TV solutions.

ATSC Broadcast Systems & Services Market Segmentation

The global advanced television systems committee (ATSC) broadcast systems & services market has been segmented based on component, application, and region. In terms of component, the market has been segmented into platform and service (including consulting, installation, and support/maintenance services). The platform segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019. In terms of application, the advanced television systems committee (ATSC) broadcast systems & services market has been divided into television, STBs, home gateways, and portable devices. The television application segment is estimated to hold the dominant market share in 2019. The portable devices segment is expected to account for highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2027.

ATSC Broadcast Systems & Services Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global advanced television systems committee (ATSC) broadcast systems & services market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America led the global advanced television systems committee (ATSC) broadcast systems & services market, accounting for a substantial share in 2019 with the U.S. being the major market in the region. In North America, the U.S is expected to hold the dominant market share as it is an early adopter of ATSC broadcast platform and is expected to continue dominating the market over the forecast period. The advanced television systems committee (ATSC) broadcast systems & services market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. In South Korea, the world’s largest TV manufacturers such as Samsung, and LG; and Sony in Japan have long been involved in the implementation of next-gen TV standards. All three manufacturers joined forces with station groups in the declaration of their support for ATSC 3.0 in October 2018.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global advanced television systems committee (ATSC) broadcast systems & services market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries that offer considerable opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis for the advanced television systems committee (ATSC) broadcast systems & services market.

ATSC Broadcast Systems & Services Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global advanced television systems committee (ATSC) broadcast systems & services market. Key players profiled in the report include Harmonic, Inc., Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., Channel Master, Cisco Technology, Inc., GatesAir Inc., LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric, ONE MEDIA 3.0, LLC, Samsung Electronics, Vientos Alisios Co., Ltd., and Zenith Electronics.

