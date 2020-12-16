The report titled Sheet Molding Compound Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Sheet Molding Compound market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Sheet Molding Compound industry. Growth of the overall Sheet Molding Compound market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Sheet Molding Compound Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Sheet Molding Compound industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Sheet Molding Compound market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Sheet Molding Compound market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

General Purpose SMC

Flame Resistance SMC

Electronic Insulators SMC

Corrosion Resistance SMC

Other Type SMC Sheet Molding Compound market segmented on the basis of Application:

Automotive and Commercial Vehicle

Electrical & Energy

Construction

Other Application The major players profiled in this report include:

IDI Composites International

ASTAR

Continental Structural Plastics

Magna

Molymer SSP

Menzolit

Lorenz

Polynt

Premix

Core Molding Technologies

Jiangshi Composite

Changzhou Rixin

MCR

East China Sea Composite Materials

Huayuan Group

Tianma Group

Huamei New Material

DIC

BI-GOLD New Material

Yueqing SMC & BMC

Fonda Thermoset Plastic

Devi Polymers

SIDA Composites