December 16, 2020

Global Sheet Molding Compound Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors

The report titled Sheet Molding Compound Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Sheet Molding Compound market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Sheet Molding Compound industry. Growth of the overall Sheet Molding Compound market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Sheet Molding Compound Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Sheet Molding Compound industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Sheet Molding Compound market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Sheet Molding Compound market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • General Purpose SMC
  • Flame Resistance SMC
  • Electronic Insulators SMC
  • Corrosion Resistance SMC
  • Other Type SMC

    Sheet Molding Compound market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Automotive and Commercial Vehicle
  • Electrical & Energy
  • Construction
  • Other Application

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • IDI Composites International
  • ASTAR
  • Continental Structural Plastics
  • Magna
  • Molymer SSP
  • Menzolit
  • Lorenz
  • Polynt
  • Premix
  • Core Molding Technologies
  • Jiangshi Composite
  • Changzhou Rixin
  • MCR
  • East China Sea Composite Materials
  • Huayuan Group
  • Tianma Group
  • Huamei New Material
  • DIC
  • BI-GOLD New Material
  • Yueqing SMC & BMC
  • Fonda Thermoset Plastic
  • Devi Polymers
  • SIDA Composites
  • Fu Runda Group

    Industrial Analysis of Sheet Molding Compound Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Sheet Molding Compound Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Sheet

    Reasons to Purchase Sheet Molding Compound Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Sheet Molding Compound market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Sheet Molding Compound market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

