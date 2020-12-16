High Resistivity Silicon Wafers Market Analysis | Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects 2020-2030

High Resistivity Silicon Wafers Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global high resistivity silicon wafers market. In terms of revenue, the global high resistivity silicon wafers market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global high resistivity silicon wafers market.

High resistivity silicon is a monocrystalline silicon having a bulk resistivity larger than 1 kΩcm. High resistivity silicon wafers are used in various end-use industries such as security systems, consumer electronics, healthcare, power electronics, and telecommunications to meet emerging performance requirements of telecommunication devices. High resistivity silicon wafers are largely used in the telecommunications industry, as it is an ideal candidate for a substrate for a GHz &THz transmission line due to low loss tangent, besides its availability at low cost. Thus, the demand for high resistivity silicon wafers is projected to rise across the globe in the near future with the growing trend of making novel RF devices and detectors & sensors to perform operations quickly and safely. The adoption of technologically advanced, high resistivity silicon wafers has increased in the power electronics and telecommunications industry with the introduction of new technologies and innovations, thereby creating lucrative opportunities for the global high resistivity silicon wafers market. A large number of players including Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Siltronic AG, Soitec, Sumco Corporation, and Wafer Works Corporation are developing new silicon on insulator wafers, which are used to make RF chips, switch devices, and antenna tuners for smartphones, computers, and others products.

The global high resistivity silicon wafers market has been broadly segmented by type, production technology, application, and end-use industry. Based on type, the market has been divided into single side polished wafers, double side polished wafers, silicon on insulator wafers, and others. Based on production technology, the market has been segmented into standard Cz, MCz, ultra-low Oi A-MCz, FZ, and others. In terms of application, the market has been segregated into detectors & sensors, power semiconductors, MEMS devices, RF devices, and others. In terms of end-use industry, the market has been divided into security systems, consumer electronics, healthcare, power electronics, telecommunications, and others. Among types, the silicon on insulator wafers segment holds significant market share and is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. This is primarily attributable to significant use of silicon on insulator wafers in Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) and advanced complementary metal–oxide–semiconductor (CMOS) integrated circuit fabrication.

High Resistivity Silicon Wafers Market: Dynamics

In the telecommunications industry, high frequency signals are required for transmission of signals over long distance with minimum loss of signal strength. RF devices such as Wi-Fi wireless internet devices, Zigbee wireless devices, cordless telephones, and other devices are significantly used in offices, commercial, and residential places. The use of silicon wafers in RF devices is ideal, as they are capable of lowering the coupling between devices and provide low-loss substrates for high speed and system integration. Thus, increasing demand for RF devices in the global telecommunications sector is projected to have a positive impact on the global high resistivity silicon wafers market during the forecast period.

Moreover, advancement in technology and surge in demand for use of technologically advanced high resistivity silicon wafer products in power semiconductor applications have increased across the globe. For instance, in March 2017, Sil’tronix ST developed highly boron-doped wafers, a new manufacturing process to handle all the production steps for P++ silicon wafers (resistivity closed to 1m?.cm). This process is helpful to control and set the precise value of resistivity level as per application requirements. Thus, incorporation of advanced technology in high resistivity silicon wafers for the power electronics field across the globe is expected to boost the global high resistivity silicon wafers market during the forecast period.

High Resistivity Silicon Wafers Market: Prominent Regions

According to regional analysis, Asia Pacific is the dominant region of the global high resistivity silicon wafers market. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the significant manufacturing ability of players operating in the Asia Pacific market to produce high resistivity silicon wafers for consumer electronics and power electronics applications. China has proved to be the most diversified and dynamic market. A majority of high resistivity silicon wafers are silicon on insulator wafers, which are used in CMOS devices to increase the speed performance of semiconductor devices; this is anticipated to drive the high resistivity silicon wafers market in Asia Pacific in the next few years.

China held a major share of the Asia Pacific high resistivity silicon wafers market, in terms of revenue, followed by Japan, in 2019. However, in terms of revenue, the market in India is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. North America is focusing on the adoption of high resistivity silicon wafers in order to strengthen its consumer electronics and power electronics field. The U.S. is home to several well-established players that design and offer high resistivity silicon wafers. Thus, rising demand for high resistivity silicon wafers in consumer electronics and power electronics sectors is anticipated to boost the high resistivity silicon wafers market in North America during the forecast period. The market in Europe is estimated to witness prominent growth during the forecast period. The high resistivity silicon wafers market in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to witness moderate growth in the near future.

High Resistivity Silicon Wafers Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global high resistivity silicon wafers market include GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (Topsil), Okmetic, Semiconductor Wafer Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Sil’tronix ST, Siltronic AG, Soitec, Sumco Corporation, and Wafer Works Corporation.

