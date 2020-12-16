Ip Geolocation Solutions Market Clear Understanding Of The Competitive Landscape And Key Product Segments

IP Geolocation Solutions Market: Overview

According to a new market report pertaining to the global IP geolocation solutions market published by Transparency Market Research , the global IP geolocation solutions market is projected to reach value of ~US$ 4.5 Bn by 2027. The IP geolocation solutions market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2027. Expansion of the IP geolocation solutions market can be attributed to increase in data breaches and cyber-attacks and increasing usage of location-based services (LBS). North America is anticipated to lead the global IP geolocation solutions market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, during the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Real-time Traffic Management: Opportunity

Real-time traffic management helps enterprises to validate their online marketing strategy and provides them a better understanding to optimize further efforts. Enterprises can then strategically enhance and control their marketing tasks with more transparency.

IP geolocation mainly helps enterprises to prolong the time period that a user spends on their website, resulting in enhancing the user experience for the enterprise. Enterprises can easily determine the appropriate content that aids the requirements of users from a targeted geographic region. Enterprises can also easily redefine their marketing strategy to understand online visitors and where they come from.

IP Geolocation Solutions Market: Segmentation

The global IP geolocation solutions market has been segmented based on solution, module, enterprise size, application, and region. In terms of solution, the IP geolocation solutions market has been segmented into software and services, in which software is further bifurcated into cloud-based and on-premise. Services is further bifurcated into professional and managed services. On the basis of module, the IP geolocation solutions market has been segmented into location module, currency module, time zone module, connection module and security module. Based on enterprise size, the market has been divided into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Application segment is further segmented into content personalization, fraud detection, ad targeting, traffic analysis, compliance, geo-targeting, geo-fencing, and digital rights management.

IP Geolocation Solutions Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global IP geolocation solutions market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is estimated to dominate the global IP geolocation solutions market and account for 35.7% share by the end of 2019. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the IP geolocation solutions market in Europe is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, due to increasing implementation of big data and analytics technologies to enhance the demand for LBS and RTLS solutions in the region. The IP geolocation solutions market in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to expand moderately during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global IP geolocation solutions market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries which offer considerable opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis for the IP geolocation solutions market.

IP Geolocation Solutions Market: Competition Landscape

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global IP geolocation solutions market. Key players profiled in the report include MaxMind, Inc., Neustar, Inc., Pitney Bowes Inc., Google LLC, IP2Location.com, BigDataCloud Pty Ltd, Digital Element, Inc. El Toro LLC, IDB LLC (ipinfo.io), Ipapi (Kloudend, Inc.), IP Stack Technologies, ipwhois.io, and db-ip.com.

