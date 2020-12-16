Special Effects (SFX) Software Market Trending Attributes Creating Positive Impact On The Industry Shares 2019 – 2027

Special Effects (SFX) Software Market: Introduction

According to a new market report pertaining to the global special effects (SFX) software market published by Transparency Market Research the global special effects (SFX) software market is projected to reach value of ~US$ 1.7 Bn by 2027. The special effects (SFX) software market is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~12% from 2019 to 2027. Expansion of the special effects (SFX) software market can be attributed to increase in adoption of special effects in the entertainment industry, and rise of streaming media. North America is anticipated to lead the global special effects (SFX) software market in terms of revenue, followed by Asia Pacific, during the forecast period.

Rapid Evolution of Technology: Opportunity

Although the rapid evolution of technology is one of the factors creating a gap between small- and medium-sized and large special effects labs/studios, on the other hand, it has created immense opportunity for the entire market to expand. This remarkable opportunity has overshadowed the moderate restraint factor.

Technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality have enabled the industry to create huge effects in less time with lower capital investment, which was previously almost impossible to create. Furthermore, artificial intelligence, machine learning, forced perspective, 3D modelling, motion tracking, etc. are pushing the industry to create nerve-racking enthralling effects.

The advent of such technologies helps to create more realistic special effects, which offers spectators with jaw-dropping adventure, thus creating enormous demand for special effects (SFX) software.

Special Effects (SFX) Software: Market Segmentation

The global special effects (SFX) software market has been segmented based on component, application, enterprise size, and region. In terms of component, the special effects (SFX) software market has been segmented into software and professional services, in which software is further bifurcated into on-premise and cloud/SaaS-based. Based on application, the market has been segmented into movies, television shows, advertisement, gaming, and simulation. In terms of enterprise size, the market has been divided into small & medium size enterprises and large enterprises.

Special Effects (SFX) Software Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global special effects (SFX) software market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the global special effects (SFX) software market and accounted for 49.8% share by the end of 2019. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The market in North America is estimated to expand at a growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during the forecast period.

The special effects (SFX) software market in Europe is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period, due to increasing demand for 3D mobile games & applications in the region. The special effects (SFX) software market in Asia Pacific and South America is expected to expand moderately during the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global special effects (SFX) software market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries which offer considerable opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis for the special effects (SFX) software market.

Special Effects (SFX) Software Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global special effects (SFX) software market. Key players profiled in the report include Adobe Systems Inc., Aptech Ltd., Autodesk Inc., BORIS FX, INC, FXhome Limited, headus (metamorphosis) Pty Ltd, Pixologic, Inc., Red Giant LLC, Side FX, Telestream, LLC, The Foundry Visionmongers Limited, and Video Copilot and Final Image Inc.

