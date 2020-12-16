Quantum Dots Display Market: Increase in Adoption of Energy Efficient Solutions Drives Growth

Quantum Dots Display Market Outlook-2026

A quantum dot display is a display device that produces pure monochromatic red, green, and blue light by using quantum dots (QD) and semiconductor nanocrystals. A quantum dot display is used in imaging, quantum computing, medicine, photovoltaics, and many other high-tech frontiers. The biggest commercial application of the quantum dot display is in display electronics. The quantum dot display enables the inventions of new generation of screens that are rich-colored, efficient, and flexible.

The quantum dot displays are used in mobiles, tablets, PC monitors, and laptops to achieve improved display. In addition, the device with quantum dot display uses comparatively less amount of battery. Hence, the quantum dot displays boost the battery life and stand-by time of electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, PC monitors, and tablets. Therefore, increase in popularity of smart phones, tablets, and laptops is expected to drive the growth of the quantum dots display market.

Continuous improvements and innovations are observed in electronics devices to meet the demands of the customers. Therefore, increase in investments for R&D of electronic devices with quantum dot display is also observed, which in turn boost the market growth. Furthermore, increase in adoption of advanced display technologies is another major factor that drives the growth of the quantum dot display market. The quantum dots displays are made of either cadmium-based quantum dots or cadmium-free quantum dots. The governments in several countries have made regulation regarding the use of cadmium material in consumer electronic devices, owing to its toxic properties. Therefore, the market of cadmium-free quantum dots displays is expected to dominate the quantum dots display market. However, utilization of heavy metals as raw materials restrains the quantum dots display market growth.

Some of the major factors that drive the growth of the quantum dots display market include increase in adoption energy efficient solutions, growth in demand for enhanced display technologies, rise in popularity of consumer electronics devices, surge in investments in the medical sector, and improved lifestyle of people. In addition, the restraining factor by which the market is influenced includes utilization of heavy metals as raw materials. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the quantum dots display market growth during the forecast period.

The quantum dots display industry is segmented based on product, material, component, vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is categorized into in-chip, on-chip, on-panel, and in-panel. Based on material, it is divided into cadmium-based quantum dots and cadmium-free quantum dots. Based on component, it is segmented into LED, glass tube, and film. Based on vertical, it is categorized into consumer, commercial, telecommunications, healthcare, defense, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled in the quantum dots display market share include Sony Corporation, LG Display Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Sharp Corporation, 3M Company, Nanosys Inc., Quantum Materials Corporation, Microvision Inc., Evident Technologies Inc., QD Vision Inc., and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

In-Chip

On-Chip

On-Panel

In-Panel

By Material

Cadmium-Based Quantum Dots

Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots

By Component

LED

Glass Tube

Film

By Vertical

Consumer

Commercial

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Defense

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



