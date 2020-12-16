Sales of Image Intensifier Market to be Significantly Influenced by Rising Consumer Adoption

Persistence Market Research has published a market research report “Image Intensifier Market – Global Industry Analysis 2014 – 2018 and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2029.” Growing expenditure in the defence and military industry and growth in the demand for night vision devices for security purposes are among factors driving the image intensifier market. The demand for image intensifier night vision devices for the military is increasing due to various internal and external threads such as a terrorist attack, uncertain war situations, and domestic security issues in a country.

Increasing awareness about the detection and prevention of fraudulent activities with the installation of night vision security and surveillance systems is expected to drive the image intensifier market. Moreover, rising crime rates and terrorist attacks are creating the need for improvements in 24-hour surveillance systems. As image intensifiers have night vision, it is not difficult to detect a security breach. These are some of the factors boosting the demand for image intensifiers. Moreover, the growing number of smart city projects and government regulations on security are driving the demand for global image intensifiers.

The adoption of image intensifiers in the healthcare industry is increasing as image intensifiers provide better visibility. Image intensifiers are also economical as compared to advanced flat-panel systems. An image intensifier’s overall function is to transform x-ray photons incident to light photons of sufficient intensity to produce a visible image. Growth in the aging population across the globe is boosting investments on healthcare, as an increasing number of people suffer from disabilities and diseases. This is expected to generate demand for advanced healthcare equipment in the upcoming era. Image intensifiers in c-arms x-ray can take specific and sharper images and a large number of pictures per hour at a lower cost per picture.

The global image intensifier market is expected to mark a total incremental opportunity of US$ 319.7 Mn during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029. In the global image intensifier market research report, Persistence Market Research has segmented the global image intensifier market by generation, application, end user, and region. The generation segment is further segmented into 1st generation, 2nd generation, 3rd generation, and 4th generation. Moreover, the adoption of image intensifiers by various end users, which include military & defence, healthcare & medical, government & law enforcement, and other end users, is expected to drive the image intensifier market.

Based on region, North America is among the more significant markets in the global image intensifier market owing to the existence of various key players and high military expenditure. Moreover, the adoption of image intensifiers in the healthcare industry and government regulations for security and surveillance are also among factors driving the image intensifier market.

The image intensifier markets in South Asia and East Asia are likely to witness growth with a high CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing penetration of advanced diagnostic systems and increasing military expenditure in some countries of this region. Moreover, rise in the adoption of state-of-the-art security systems for detecting and preventing security breaches in smart cities is creating future growth opportunities for the image intensifier market. Furthermore, a constant increase in the total number of companies that provide image intensifiers in South and East Asian countries is expected to positively impact the growth of the image intensifier market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global image intensifier market research report include

L3 Technologies, Inc.

Thales Group

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Siemens

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

ASELSAN A.S.

PHOTONIS

Ziehm Imaging GmbH

Dantec Dynamics A/S

Lambert Instruments BV

Harder.digital

Photek

Optexim JSC

These companies in the image intensifier market are continually focusing on providing leading products and following the strategy of entering into collaborations and partnerships with other image intensifier providers to offer enhanced image intensifier night vision devices and to reach new growth markets during the forecast period.

