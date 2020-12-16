Emerging Trends in Network-Attached Storage Market 2020–2026

Network-Attached Storage Market Outlook – 2026

Network-attached storage (NAS) is a hard drive attached to a network for file storage and sharing. It is accessed through an assigned network address. It acts as a server for file sharing however, fails to enable other services such as emails or authentication. It also facilitates the expansion of storage space to available networks regardless the system is ON or shutdown during maintenance. Network attached storage is a developed system mainly designed for heavy network systems, which may be processing millions of transactions per minute. Network attached storage provides a storage system for organizations that require a reliable network system.

The major companies in the global network-attached storage industry include, Dell EMC, NetApp Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, NETGEAR Inc., Synology Inc., Buffalo Americas, Seagate Technology PLC., and QNAP Systems Inc.

The increasing dependence on digital content being stored in the cloud environment by small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is the key factor driving the network-attached storage market growth. The proliferation of social media contents along with high-speed data transfer technologies such as 4G & 5G is fueling the network-attached storage market growth. The need for a large amount of secure data storage devices for video surveillance application fuels its demand. However, concerns related to data security are limiting the growth of the network-attached storage market.

The network-attached storage market is highly competitive and the key strategies adopted by the key players are new product launch, product development, business expansion, merger, and acquisition. For instance, in February 2018, Synology launched DiskStation DS1019+, a network attached storage device for homes or small businesses. DiskStation DS1019+ is a 5-bay desktop network attached storage that provides excellent performance with great expandability. DS1019+ can expand to a total of 10 drive bays with expansion units, and has a full storage capacity of 140TB.

The network-attached storage market is segmented based on storage solution, deployment type, vertical, and region. Based on storage solution, it is bifurcated into Scale-up NAS, and Scale-out NAS. Based on deployment type, it is categorized into On-Premise, Remote, and Hybrid. Based on vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, telecommunications & ITeS, consumer goods, healthcare, energy, government, education & research, media & entertainment, manufacturing, and other. Based on region, it is categorized into Europe, Asia pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

TOP IMPACTING FACTORS

The significant impacting factors to the growth of the network-attached storage market includes, the increasing dependence on digital content being stored in the cloud environment by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the proliferation of social media content along with high-speed data transfer technologies such as 4G & 5G, and the need for a large amount of secure data storage devices for video surveillance application. In addition, the restraining factors by which the market is influenced include the concerns related to data securities. Each of these factors is anticipated to have a definite impact on the network-attached storage market during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global network-attached storage market trends with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The network-attached storage market analysis report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Storage Solution

Scale-up NAS

Scale-out NAS

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Remote

Hybrid

By Vertical

BFSI

Telecommunications & ITeS

Consumer Goods & Retail

Healthcare

Energy

Government

Education & Research

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Dell EMC

NetApp Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

NETGEAR Inc.

Synology Inc.

Buffalo Americas

Seagate Technology PLC.

QNAP Systems Inc.

