Fortified Juices Market – Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures – Diana Naturals, PepsiCo Inc., Evolution Fresh, Doehler Group, SunOpta Inc.

Fortified Juices are the juices that are rich in minerals, vitamins, probiotics, prebiotics, and other ingredients to enhance the nutritive value of the juice and provide a functional property to the juice. Different types of fortified juices are available in the market under different labels, and most of them are prepared from vegetables, fruits, or a mixture of both.

Top Manufactures of Fortified Juices Market: –

Diana Naturals

PepsiCo Inc.

Evolution Fresh

Doehler Group

SunOpta Inc.

Hain BluePrint Inc.

Sudzucker AG

MARIGOLD

Welch Foods Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

The global fortified juice market is segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel, and fortifying ingredient. On the basis of type the global fortified juice market is segmented into fruit juices, vegetable juices, and blended/ mixed juices. By distribution channel the fortified juice market is classified into hypermarkets and supermarkets, conveinence stores, online and others. Based on fortifying ingredient the global fortified juice market is segmented into vitamins, minerals, probiotics and others.

The reports cover key developments in the Fortified Juices market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Fortified Juices market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Fortified Juices in the global market.

The report analyzes factors affecting Fortified Juices market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Fortified Juices market in these regions.

Table of Contents included in Fortified Juices Market Report –

Introduction

Key Takeways

Research Methodology

Fortified Juices Market Landscape

Fortified Juices Market – Key Market Dynamics

Fortified Juices Market – Global Market Analysis

Fortified Juices Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Product Type

Fortified Juices Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Industry

Industry Landscape

Fortified Juices Market, Key Company Profiles

Appendix

