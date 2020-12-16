Outdoor Flooring Market 2021: Competitive Landscape and Regional Trends by AZEK, Beaulieu International Group, Citadel Floors, Fiberon, Ecore International etc. and Forecast till 2027

Outdoor flooring solutions are used to cover the outdoor surface with different materials like tiles, cement, and wood among other products to make it look aesthetically pleasing. Outdoor flooring solutions are designed differently from indoor flooring solutions as outdoor flooring solutions require higher strength, better resistance to factors like moisture and climate. Various solutions like tiles, decking, and other solutions are used for outdoor flooring.

Outdoor flooring market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient flooring solutions due to an increase in construction activities. Factors such as high resistance and durability, the rapidly growing construction industry in emerging economies are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of outdoor flooring market. However, the fluctuating cost of raw material costs and trade sanctions are projected to restrict the growth of outdoor flooring market.

The “Global Outdoor Flooring Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the outdoor flooring industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global outdoor flooring market with detailed market segmentation by flooring type, solution, end-user and geography. The global outdoor flooring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the outdoor flooring market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the outdoor flooring industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global outdoor flooring market based on flooring type, solution, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Outdoor flooring market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting outdoor flooring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.

Also, key market players influencing the outdoor flooring market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information for the last 3 years, a key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the Outdoor flooring market are AZEK, Beaulieu International Group, Citadel Floors, Fiberon, Ecore International, Mats Inc., Mohawk Industries, Tarkett, Timber Holdings, and Tandus Group Inc. among others.

