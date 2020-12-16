Water Treatment Biocides Market Growth Rate, Revenue, Manufacturers, Customer Needs and Forecast to 2027

The Asia Pacific water treatment biocides market is expected to grow from US$ 910.01million in 2019 to US$ 1,438.61million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific are the major economies in Asia Pacific. Boosting demand of water treatment biocides will surge its demand in the market. China is anticipated to be the largest share of the Asia Pacific water treatment biocides market during the forecast period. The presence of major manufacturers such as DuPont, Ecolab Inc., Solenis, and Albemarle Corporation (US), in the region, has a positive impact on the market. Due to the aging of the existing water and wastewater treatment units in the country, it has start emphasizing on the improvement of water and sewage services, especially in the municipal wastewater treatment. The growing demand from the water treatment segment and the rising demand from the reviving construction industry drive the market for water treatment biocides in Asia Pacific. Different developed countries in Asia Pacifichave extremely stringent safety norms that must be followed by the citizens. China is expected to be the largest country for water treatment biocides due to the presence of many companies in the country specializing in nearly every industry, including food and beverages, water purification, and painting and coating, all of which are the largest consumers of biocides. The water treatment biocides market in Asia Pacificis projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

The government of Asia Pacific is taking possible steps to reduce its effects by announcing lockdown, and thus, impact the revenue generated by the market. The Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific warned that the prolonged duration of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak would drastically impact the region’s airports’ connectivity and economic sustainability, significantly restricting them from achieving previously forecasted growth prospects. Such closures are anticipated to negatively impact market growth in the coming period. Till now, India has the highest number of COVID -19 confirmed cases.

The key players profiled in the Water Treatment Biocides Market research study includes:

Albemarle Corporation

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Solenis

Ecolab Inc.

Innovative Water Care LLC

KemiraOyj

Nouryon

Suez

Veolia

Italmatch Chemicals SpA

Since, the key findings in the Water Treatment Biocides Market research reports highlight crucial progressive industry trends; it allows the companies across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies. The clients get to understand a clear picture of the competitors and can develop strategies and modify business expansion plans accordingly. The Water Treatment Biocides Market research reports cover thousands of global players that based on several parameters, such as company revenue, product portfolio, and geographic presence.

