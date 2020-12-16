Digestive Enzymes Market likely to expand at a stellar 13.1% CAGR over the 2017-2025

Savvy players in the digestive enzymes market are laser-focused to provide customized products for distinct digestive or systemic conditions, various age groups, and genders, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR). In order to do this, these players are collaborating with customers, to develop custom formulas for specific benefits that customers are looking at. Companies that serve maximum custom solutions are likely to receive an edge over their competitors. This, in turn, is likely boost the position of these companies in the digestive enzymes market.

The global digestive enzymes market features a fragmented and competitive business landscape. This is because of presence of numerous small and large companies in the said market.

Prominent companies operating in the global digestive enzymes market include National Enzyme Company, Garden of Life Inc., Food State Inc., Metagenics Inc., Twinlab Corporation, Country Life LLC, Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems Inc., Biotics Research Corporation, Matsun Nutrition, and Abbott Nutrition.

According to the TMR report, the global digestive enzymes market is likely to expand at a stellar 13.1% CAGR over the 2017-2025 forecast period. At this pace, the market will be valued at US$1,039.4 mn by 2025 from US$358.2 mn in 2016 vis-à-vis revenue.

Based on origin, plant based enzymes held the leading share of the digestive enzymes market in 2016. This is because plant based enzymes possess broader pH activity range over animal based enzymes.

Geography-wise, North America currently holds supremacy in the global digestive enzymes market. Going ahead too, the region is likely to stay at the fore among other key regions, predicts the report.

Significance of Digestive Health for Overall Wellbeing boosts Market

The author of the study says, “Rising demand for digestive health enzymes that are available in the form of supplements is fuelling the digestive enzymes market. Digestive enzymes are special proteins synthesized naturally in the pancreas and small intestine. Digestive enzymes help breakdown food to be absorbed by the body. In the event of insufficient synthesis of digestive enzymes, digestion is affected that can further lead to other health problems. This necessitates individuals to take digestive enzymes that are available as dietary supplements.

Changing lifestyle and professional and personal stress are significantly related to digestive disorders. Digestive disorders need to be treated for overall physical and mental wellbeing. Digestive complaints if addressed at an early stage are easy to treat, which may not even require medical intervention.

For instance, heaviness, bloating, and complaints of frequent dysentery are often related to insufficient gut bacteria. This can sometimes be addressed by consuming foods that help growth of gut bacteria.

However, inability of the body to synthesis gut bacteria in sufficient amount necessitates dietary supplements for digestive enzymes. This is a key factor for the growth of digestive enzymes market.

Limitations of Efficacy of Synthetic Formulations hampers Growth

In addition, excessive consumption of packaged and processed foods is often related to lack of required fiber. This can lead to digestive disorders. To prevent this, digestive enzymes as dietary supplements are often taken, which are either advised by a medical consultant or using self-wisdom. This, in turn, is fuelling growth of digestive enzymes market.

On the flip side, lack of sufficient evidence supporting the efficacy of synthetically created digestive enzymes is a roadblock to the market’s growth. Furthermore, manufacturers of digestive enzymes need to adhere to regulations laid down by regulatory bodies such as the U.S FDA. This, dampens the growth of the market to some extent.

Nevertheless, benefits of digestive enzymes for gut health outweigh the shortcomings of synthetic formulations. This serves to be a plus for the digestive enzymes market.

The review presented is based on the findings of a TMR report, titled “Digestive Enzymes Market (Origin – Plant, Animal, and Microbial; Application – Medical and Infant Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, and Additional Supplements; Distribution Channel – Retail Stores and Online Stores) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

