Single-Cell Analysis Market Size, Status, Scope and Growth Prospects

The global single-cell analysis market consists of various global and regional players. The market is exceptionally fragmented and competitive states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a report. The market share is evenly divided among various players. The global study of single-cell analysis to the leading end-user division is led by 7-8 significant players. The top firm working in the global single-cell analysis market are NuGEN Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., 10x Genomics, Illumina Inc., and Dickinson and Company are some of the chief players in the global single-cell analysis market.

According to report of TMR, the global single-cell analysis market was regarded at US$2 bn in 2016 and is projected to accomplish US$6.4 bn before the finish of 2025, stretching out at a healthy CAGR of 15.4% in the duration of 2017 and 2025. Based on region, the single-cell analysis market is divided into North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and RoW. North America is projected to lead the market by having largest share of the market, trailed by Europe. The large share of the North American market is due to the aspects like rise in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, technological advancements, and increasing associations among main players.

On the basis of products, the global single-cell analysis market is divided into consumables and instruments. Among these, the consumables section is projected to lead this market, mainly owing to need of repeat and frequent purchase of these products. The products are purchased more as compared to instruments, as they are measured as a one-time investment.

Rising Demand for Early Detection to Have Positive Impact on Market

Rising demand for rapid technological advancements and early identification method are driving the demand for the global single cell analysis market. This method is used in proteomics, genomic, epigenetic, and transcriptomic studies.

Single cell analysis aids measure cellular heterogeneity and helps in analysis of processes and pathways at a molecular level. This technique can be completed with as small as a single cell sample. Its present usage in diagnostics contains neurological therapeutics, genetic analysis, cancer genomics, and prenatal screening.

Growing incidence of chronic diseases is expected to boost demand for services of molecular assay, later this will be leading to the growth of this market. Single cell analysis is essential in risk management associated to infectious disease, heart failure, organ transplants, cancer, and renal diseases testing by carrying out effective, accurate, and fast tests.

Speedy development in the healthcare sector globally is aiding the market to grow exceptionally. The healthcare sector in some region is expected to thrive in future, as the growing incidence of numerous chronic diseases globally. This is projected to strengthen the demand for global single-cells analysis market. Government in many emerging countries are ready to invest in research activities to bring out new advancement and developed treatment for numerous hazardous diseases. This will favor the growth of the global market. Substantial growth in healthcare investments is also projected to increase the growth of the global single-cells analysis market.

