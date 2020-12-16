Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market 2020: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Key Market Players, Key Regions, Product Segments, and Applications by 2026 | Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina

“

The report titled Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oncology Companion Diagnostic report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oncology Companion Diagnostic report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ARUP Laboratories, Abbott, Myriad Genetics, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Invivoscribe, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In situ hybridization (ISH)/Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory

Academic Medical Center



The Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oncology Companion Diagnostic market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oncology Companion Diagnostic industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Technology

1.3.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size Growth Rate by Technology: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

1.3.3 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

1.3.4 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

1.3.5 In situ hybridization (ISH)/Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Share by End Users: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospital

1.4.3 Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory

1.4.4 Academic Medical Center

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Trends

2.3.2 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Drivers

2.3.3 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Challenges

2.3.4 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Oncology Companion Diagnostic Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Oncology Companion Diagnostic Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue

3.4 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Oncology Companion Diagnostic Area Served

3.6 Key Players Oncology Companion Diagnostic Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Breakdown Data by Technology

4.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Historic Market Size by Technology (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Forecasted Market Size by Technology (2021-2026)

5 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Breakdown Data by End Users

5.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Historic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Forecasted Market Size by End Users (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Technology (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Technology (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Technology (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Technology (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.1.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Company Details

11.1.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Business Overview

11.1.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.1.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

11.2 Illumina, Inc.

11.2.1 Illumina, Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 Illumina, Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 Illumina, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.2.4 Illumina, Inc. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Development

11.3 Qiagen N.V.

11.3.1 Qiagen N.V. Company Details

11.3.2 Qiagen N.V. Business Overview

11.3.3 Qiagen N.V. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.3.4 Qiagen N.V. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Qiagen N.V. Recent Development

11.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.4.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Recent Development

11.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.5.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Company Details

11.5.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Business Overview

11.5.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.5.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Recent Development

11.6 ARUP Laboratories

11.6.1 ARUP Laboratories Company Details

11.6.2 ARUP Laboratories Business Overview

11.6.3 ARUP Laboratories Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.6.4 ARUP Laboratories Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 ARUP Laboratories Recent Development

11.7 Abbott

11.7.1 Abbott Company Details

11.7.2 Abbott Business Overview

11.7.3 Abbott Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.7.4 Abbott Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Abbott Recent Development

11.8 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

11.8.1 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Company Details

11.8.2 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Business Overview

11.8.3 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.8.4 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Recent Development

11.9 bioMérieux SA

11.9.1 bioMérieux SA Company Details

11.9.2 bioMérieux SA Business Overview

11.9.3 bioMérieux SA Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.9.4 bioMérieux SA Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 bioMérieux SA Recent Development

11.10 Invivoscribe, Inc.

11.10.1 Invivoscribe, Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 Invivoscribe, Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 Invivoscribe, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.10.4 Invivoscribe, Inc. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Invivoscribe, Inc. Recent Development

12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

