Colorants Market Professional Survey And Future Industry Trends By 2023

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Colorants Market by Type and End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global colorant market was valued at $41 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach at $64 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Access Full Summary at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/colorants-market

Ingredients or combination of ingredients used to offer the required appearance to any products, such as clothes, paper, and beverages are termed as colorants. The most widely used colorants are dyes and pigments. Dyes are water soluble and are available naturally or are processed synthetically. Natural dyes are obtained from flora, fauna, and minerals. These are used in packaging, building & construction, automotive, textiles, paper & printing, and others.

Rise in the plastic, paints & coatings, and cosmetics industry in the emerging economies such as, India, Brazil, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Africa. Moreover, the increased consumer spending on packaged food boost the market growth. In addition, the ever-growing technological advancements and easy availability of dyes from plants and animals support the growth. However, the market growth for colorant is restricted by the ban on the usage of artificial colorants. Technological advancements offer food colorant manufacturers numerous growth opportunity.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3812

In 2016, the packaging segment accounted for the highest share, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, owing to the increased consumption of packaged food & beverages in almost all the regions.

Key Findings of the Colorants Market:

Asia-Pacific was the leading region in the global colorants market in 2016, followed by Europe

The pigment segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period

The packaging segment dominated the global market accounting for approximately one-third share in 2016

The Asia-Pacific food colors market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.2%, followed by LAMEA

North America accounted for approximately one-fifth share in the global market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/colorants-market/purchase-options

Asia-Pacific and Europe collectively contributed about 5% share of the global market in 2016 owing to the increased consumption of colorant from packaging, textile, and paper & printing industry. The key players operating in the global food colors market are BASF SE, Sun Chemical Corporation, Clariant AG, Polyone Corporation, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Lanxess, Huntsman Corporation, Dystar, DIC Corporation, and Cabot Corporation.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis for This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/3812?reqfor=covid

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060S

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter