Polyurethane Dispersions Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2025

Europe Polyurethane Dispersions Market – An Overview

Demand for polyurethane dispersions is growing and as per Transparency Market Research the growth curve in the Europe region will be sturdy. It is significant to note here that in the Europe Polyurethane dispersions market, numerous factors will support this growth such as production of modern cars and growing demand for adhesives and sealants. This will therefore create a number of growth opportunities for companies operating in the market.

Some of the notable developments in the Europe Polyurethane Dispersions Market are mentioned below. These are creating the future of the market in a major way. A glimpse into trends and drivers is also provided below so a better understanding of market dynamics is grasped.

Europe Polyurethane Dispersions Market: Major Business Strategies

In January 2020, BASF SE announced a single-digit Million Euro investment in capacity expansion of water-based polyurethane dispersions at its Castellbisbal site in Spain. The expansion is expected to allow the company to increase its production capacity by 30%. Thus, BASF SE is making a valuable contribution to the change from solvent-based coating systems to environment-friendly and more sustainable water-based systems.

In November 2019, Perstorp expanded its Ymer nonionic dispersing monomer product range for polyurethane dispersions. The new grades introduced by the company are Ymer N90, with a longer EO chain; and N180, with a shorter EO chain. Polyurethane dispersions are used in various applications such as adhesives and coatings for leather, textile, wood, and automotive.

In July 2019, LANXESS, a specialty chemicals company, started the production of high performance prepolymers at its site in Porto Feliz, Brazil. The portfolio at this site would include conventional and low free isocyanate prepolymers, and special aqueous polyurethane dispersions. The expansion is projected to help the company expand its business across the globe.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Overall Polyurethane Dispersions Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Overall Polyurethane Dispersions Market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

