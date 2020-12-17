Marine Grease Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025

Latest research document on ‘Marine Grease’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

BP plc. (United Kingdom),Chevron Corporation (United States),ExxonMobil (United States),Gulf Oil Marine Ltd. (Hong Kong),Lucas Oil (United States),LUKOIL (Russia),Penrite Oil (Australia),Total Lubmarine (France),Warren Oil Company Inc. (United States),West Marine (United States)

What is Marine Grease Market?

Greases are made by using an oil such as mineral oil or vegetable oil and mixing it with thickeners such as lithium-based soaps. It may also contain additional lubricating particles such as graphite, molybdenum disulfide or polytetrafluoroethylene. The marine grease is formulated for enhanced ability to resist water that could cause corrosion. It is especially used to lubricate wheel bearing on boat trailers or for anything that is used where it could get wet. It is designed to lubricate under the most severe operating conditions in marine applications. Water resistance, long-lasting, extreme pressure resistance and corrosion protection are the key factors driving the growth of the marine grease market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Mineral, Synthetic, Bio-Based Oil), Application (Engine, Hydraulic, Gear Oil, HTFs, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Influencing Trends:

Demand for Bio-Based Marine Grease

Growth Drivers

Rise in the World Trade

Development in the Field of New Waterways

Restraints that are major highlights:

Economic Difficulties in Shipbuilding

Opportunities

Growing Shipping Industry Worldwide

Growing Naval Defense Budget around the Globe



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Marine Grease including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

