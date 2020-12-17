TBS Renews ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ for Season 6

TBS has announced a sixth season of late night weekly talk show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.” The scoop a la TBS: “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” has continued to use political satire to entertain, educate, and empower viewers while keeping the government in check. This year, Bee also blazed an actual trail from her NYC studio to her backyard, where she taped new episodes during the pandemic with help from her husband and fellow executive producer, Jason Jones.

Additionally, TBS has renewed its first look deal with Bee’s production company, Swimsuit Competition.

