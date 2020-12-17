IV Pole Market: Report Analysis Global Market Revenue, trend, growth and share

Intravenous (IV) poles are medical supportive tools widely used in healthcare settings such as hospitals, clinics, home healthcare, and others. IV pole carry bags and deliver the necessary medications to patients. IV medication is introduced to the patient through an IV injection.

All IV pole designs contain hook at the top and wheels at the base. These designs differ by the accessories attached to them.

Different types of materials are used in the IV pole manufacturing, which include stainless steel, chrome plated steel and other materials such as Aluminum

IV pole helps provide effective infusion care through a safety hanging of IV-bottles and bags

Global IV Pole market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Increase in number of hospitals in countries such as China, India, and Brazil leads to increase in demand for IV pole in the treatment of patients. According to recent study, more than 19,000 hospitals are present in China and around 38,000 hospitals present in India. Hence, increase in number of hospitals globally is expected to create a good opportunity to IV pole manufacturers.

Increase in healthcare expenditure in most of the developed countries is expected to drive the revenue growth of the global IV pole market. Increasing healthcare spending is expected to directly impact the need for better hospital infrastructure, which, in turn, is expected to create high growth opportunities for players in the global IV pole market over the forecast period. According World Health Organization (WHO), in 2018, about US$ 3,600.0 per capita was spent on health expenditure in the U.S.

Key Players of IV Pole Market Report:

The global IV pole market was highly fragmented in 2019. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

3M Company

Centicare Corporation

AliMed Inc.

Mid Central Medical

M.G. Medical Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

