Hot-Melt Adhesives Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Market Report Coverage: Key Growth Factors & Challenges, Segmentation & Regional Outlook, Top Industry Trends & Opportunities, Competition Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis & Projected Recovery, and Market Sizing & Forecast.

A recent market research report added to repository of Credible Markets is an in-depth analysis of “ Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Market ”. On the basis of historic growth analysis and current scenario of Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry market place, the report intends to offer actionable insights on global market growth projections. Authenticated data presented in report is based on findings of extensive primary and secondary research. Insights drawn from data serve as excellent tools that facilitate deeper understanding of multiple aspects of global Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry market. This further helps users with their developmental strategy.

This report examines all the key factors influencing growth of global Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry market, including demand-supply scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production and value chain analysis. Regional assessment of global Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry market unlocks a plethora of untapped opportunities in regional and domestic market places. Detailed company profiling enables users to evaluate company shares analysis, emerging product lines, scope of NPD in new markets, pricing strategies, innovation possibilities and much more.

Key players in the global Hot-Melt Adhesives market covered in Chapter 12:

Toyo Polymer Co. Ltd

Pidilite Industries Limited

Huntsman Corporation

Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd.

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Bemis

Dow Chemical Company

List of Additional Companies

Henkel Ag & Company, Kgaa

H. B. Fuller

Bayer Material Science (Covestro)

Ashland Inc.

Solvay Group

Avery Denison Group

Adhesive Films Inc.

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation

Bostik Sa

3M Company

Sika Ag

Master Bond Inc.

Basf Se

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Hot-Melt Adhesives market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Solid Type

Solvent Type

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Hot-Melt Adhesives market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Wood Working

Footwear

Automotive

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, and market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions:

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020



Chapter 1 Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19's impact on the Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.1.2 Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Market Size by Type, 2015 – 2020

2.1.3 Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Market Size by Application, 2015 – 2020

2.1.4 Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Market Size by Region, 2015 – 2025

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Industry Development

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.1.1 Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 Europe Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 Asia-Pacific Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Middle East and Africa Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 South America Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Chapter 7 North America Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

Chapter 14 Global Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

The report can answer the following questions:

• North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry industry.

• Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry industry.

• Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry industry.

• Different types and applications of Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

• Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2026 of Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry industry.

• Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry industry.

• SWOT analysis of Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry industry.

• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry industry.

Impact of Covid-19 in Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Hot-Melt Adhesives Industry market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

