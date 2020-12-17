December 17, 2020

COVID-19 Update: Global N-butanol Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: BASF, Kyowa Hakko, Eastman Chemical Company, DowDuPont, Oxochimie, etc. | InForGrowth

N-butanol Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global N-butanol market for 2020-2025.

The “N-butanol Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the N-butanol industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

  • BASF
  • Kyowa Hakko
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • DowDuPont
  • Oxochimie
  • Oxea Group
  • Perstorp Oxo
  • Sasol Limited
  • Formosa Plastic Group
  • SABUCO
  • Elekeiroz
  • Yankuang Group
  • Mitsubishi Chemical
  • Wanhua
  • China Nation Petroleum
  • LG Chem
  • PETRONAS Chemicals Group
  • Bohai Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd
  • Sinopec Group
  • Optimal Chemicals
  • Huachang Chemical
  • Anqing Shuguang Chemical
  • Lihuayi Group
  • Hualu-Hengsheng
  • Luxi Chemical.

    Market Segmentation:

    By Product Type:

  • Industrial Grade
  • Reagent Grade

    On the basis of the end users/applications,

  • Butyl Acrylate
  • Butyl Acetate
  • Glycol Ethers
  • Direct Solvent
  • Other

    Impact of COVID-19:

    N-butanol Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the N-butanol industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the N-butanol market in 2020.

    The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

    Reasons to Get this Report:

    • N-butanol market opportunities and identify large possible modules according to comprehensive volume and value assessment.
    • The report is created in a way that assists pursuers to get a complete N-butanol understanding of the general market scenario and also the essential industries.
    • This report includes a detailed overview of N-butanol market trends and more in-depth research.
    • Market landscape, current market trends, and shifting N-butanol technologies which may be helpful for the businesses that are competing in this market.

    Industrial Analysis of N-butanol Market:

    N-butanol

    Study on Table of Contents:

    • N-butanol Market Overview, Scope, Status and Prospect (2015-2020)
    • Global N-butanol Market Competition by Manufacturers
    • Global N-butanol Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2015-2020)
    • Global N-butanol Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2015-2020)
    • Global N-butanol Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
    • Global N-butanol Market Analysis by Application
    • Global N-butanolManufacturers Profiles/Analysis
    • N-butanol Manufacturing Cost Analysis
    • Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
    • Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
    • Market Effect Factors Analysis
    • Global N-butanol Market Forecast (2020-2025)
    • Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Size Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer.

