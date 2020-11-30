Opioids Market Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2026

The global opioids market was valued at $18,532.8 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $22,387.2 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2026. Opioids are drugs that stimulate the brain to produce a variety of effects, including pain relief.

The term opioid refers to all substances (exogenous or endogenous) that possess morphine-like properties. Opioids are the most widely prescribed medications to treat moderate to severe chronic pain. These analgesics are used to manage pain in cancer patients and to treat severe constant pain in patients who suffer from terminal illnesses.

The growth of the global opioids market is driven by alarming increase in incidence of orthopedic diseases & chronic pain. Furthermore, rise in disposable income and surge in global geriatric population are expected to propel the growth of the global opioids market.

However, emergence and legalization of cannabis as an alternative to opioids impede the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in consumption of opioid analgesic for pain management in developing countries is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The global opioid market is segmented into product, application, and region. Depending on product, the market is categorized into codeine, fentanyl, methadone, oxycodone, morphine, and hydrocodone. The applications covered in the market include pain management, cough treatment, and diarrhea treatment. The pain management segment is further classified into neuropathic pain, migraine, back pain, osteoarthritis pain, cancer pain, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

• Codeine

• Fentanyl

• Methadone

• Oxycodone

• Morphine

• Hydrocodone

By Application

• Pain Management

• Cough Treatment

• Diarrhea Treatment

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australis

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Purdue Pharma

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Sanofi

• Sun Pharmaceuticals

• Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

• Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Allergan, Plc

• Pfizer, Inc.

