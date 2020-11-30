2020 Clinical IT Systems Market Report- Pipeline Products by Stage of Development | Admera Health LLC, ai4gi Solutions Inc

The research reports on Clinical IT Systems Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. Clinical IT Systems Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. Clinical IT Systems Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2053763

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Admera Health LLC

ai4gi Solutions Inc

Aidoc Ltd

AirStrip Technologies Inc

Alan Turing Institute Almere

Alcon Laboratories Inc

AlgorithmRx, LLC

Allegheny-Singer Research Institute

Anapix Medical

and more…

Clinical IT Systems Market report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems pipeline products.

Single User License: US $ 4000

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2053763

Scope of this Report-

– Extensive coverage of the Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems under development

– The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

– The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems and list all their pipeline projects

– The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

– The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

– Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Reasons to buy this Report-

The report enables you to –

– Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

– Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

– Identify and understand important and diverse types of Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems under development

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

– Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

– In-depth analysis of the products current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems – Pipeline Products by Segment

3.3 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems – Pipeline Products by Territory

3.4 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems – Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.5 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems – Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.6 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems – Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems – Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems Companies – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems – Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems Companies and Product Overview

5.1 Admera Health LLC Company Overview

5.2 ai4gi Solutions Inc Company Overview

5.3 Aidoc Ltd Company Overview

5.4 AirStrip Technologies Inc Company Overview

5.5 Alan Turing Institute Almere Company Overview

5.6 Alcon Laboratories Inc Company Overview

5.7 AlgorithmRx, LLC Company Overview

5.8 Allegheny-Singer Research Institute Company Overview

5.9 Anapix Medical Company Overview

5.10 Aston EyeTech Ltd Company Overview

5.11 Auckland University of Technology Company Overview

5.12 Bayer AG Company Overview

5.13 Beckman Coulter Inc Company Overview

5.14 Becton Dickinson and Co Company Overview

5.15 Ben-Gurion University of the Negev Company Overview

5.16 Berg LLC Company Overview

5.17 Blenderhouse Company Overview

5.18 Boston Children’s Hospital Company Overview

5.19 BrightOutcome Inc. Company Overview

5.20 Capio AB Company Overview

5.21 Carestream Health Inc Company Overview

5.22 Carevive Systems Inc Company Overview

5.23 Carnegie Mellon University Company Overview

5.24 Case Western Reserve University Company Overview

5.25 Cirdan Imaging Ltd. Company Overview

5.26 City, University of London Company Overview

5.27 Columbia University Company Overview

5.28 ContextVision AB Company Overview

5.29 Creative Action LLC Company Overview

5.30 Cybercom Group AB Company Overview

5.31 Edan Instruments Inc Company Overview

5.32 Edwards Lifesciences Corp Company Overview

5.33 Eko Devices Inc Company Overview

5.34 Elekta AB Company Overview

5.35 Emory University Company Overview

5.36 Encompass Health Corp Company Overview

5.37 Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center Company Overview

5.38 GE Healthcare LLC Company Overview

5.39 genedrive plc Company Overview

5.40 Guerbet SA Company Overview

5.41 H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute Inc Company Overview

5.42 Haemonetics Corp Company Overview

5.43 Healsy Company Overview

5.44 Hospital for Special Surgery Company Overview

5.45 Imaxdi. Company Overview

5.46 Imperial College London Company Overview

5.47 Inspire Medical Systems Inc Company Overview

5.48 Integrated Vital Medical Dynamics LLC Company Overview

5.49 Intronix Technologies Corporation Company Overview

5.50 Johns Hopkins University Company Overview

5.51 Jozef Stefan Institute Company Overview

5.52 Koninklijke Philips NV Company Overview

5.53 Massachusetts General Hospital Company Overview

5.54 Massachusetts Institute of Technology Company Overview

5.55 MaxQ-AI Company Overview

5.56 Medial EarlySign Ltd Company Overview

5.57 Medibio Ltd Company Overview

5.58 Medical Interactive Technologies Ltd Company Overview

5.59 MediLogos Ltd. Company Overview

5.60 Medtronic plc Company Overview

5.61 Microsoft Corp Company Overview

5.62 MYnd Analytics Inc Company Overview

5.63 National Decision Support Co Company Overview

5.64 Northeastern Illinois University Company Overview

5.65 Ohio University Company Overview

5.66 OpGen Inc Company Overview

5.67 Optimata Ltd Company Overview

5.68 Parallax Enterprises Company Overview

5.69 Pharmagest Interactive SA Company Overview

5.70 Predictive Medical Technologies, Inc. Company Overview

5.71 PTS Diagnostics Company Overview

5.72 Radiometer Medical ApS Company Overview

5.73 Renalytix AI Plc Company Overview

5.74 Retinalyze, LLC Company Overview

5.75 Rutgers University Company Overview

5.76 ScreenPoint Medical Company Overview

5.77 Siemens Healthineers AG Company Overview

5.78 Sophia Genetics SA Company Overview

5.79 Stocastic LLC Company Overview

5.80 Stryker Corp Company Overview

5.81 Surgical Process Institute Deutschland GmbH Company Overview

5.82 Tempus Health Inc Company Overview

5.83 Therapeutic Monitoring Systems (TMS) Inc. Company Overview

5.84 UNIConnect, Inc. Company Overview

5.85 University College London Company Overview

5.86 University of Arkansas Company Overview

5.87 University of Birmingham Company Overview

5.88 University of Campinas Brazil Company Overview

5.89 University of Canterbury Company Overview

5.90 University of New Mexico Company Overview

5.91 University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Company Overview

5.92 University of South Florida Company Overview

5.93 University of Utah Company Overview

5.94 University of Utah Health Care Company Overview

5.95 Uscom Ltd. Company Overview

5.96 Voluntis SA Company Overview

5.97 Voxel Healthcare LLC Company Overview

5.98 Washington University in St Louis Company Overview

6 Clinical IT (Information Technology) Systems- Recent Developments

6.1 Jul 19, 2018: Former Health System CEO Rulon Stacey to Lead Navigants Healthcare Strategy Business Unit

6.2 Jul 19, 2018: Accuray appoints Joseph E. Whitters as board director

6.3 Jul 18, 2018: PNC Healthcare Signs on As Presenting Sponsor of CareCloud User Summit

6.4 Jul 18, 2018: Ciox partners with Northwestern Memorial Healthcare

6.5 Jul 17, 2018: Health Catalyst Introduces Comprehensive Patient Safety Surveillance for Hospitals and Health Systems

6.6 Jul 16, 2018: Medibio Submits FDA De Novo Application

6.7 Jul 16, 2018: LogicJunctions Comprehensive Navigation System Launches at Lakeland Regional Health

6.8 Jul 16, 2018: Grifols has been included in the FTSE4Good Index

6.9 Jul 16, 2018: Trialcard selects KC for new contact center

6.10 Jul 12, 2018: Pieces Technologies Continues Collaboration with Childrens Health

6.11 Jul 11, 2018: Tech Data Government Solutions Partners with WiCis to Deliver Real-Time Anywhere Monitoring Solutions for Defense and Health

6.12 Jul 11, 2018: Medsphere Systems, Candor Healthcare Forge Healthcare IT Alliance

6.13 Jul 10, 2018: Guerbet and IBM Watson Health Announce Strategic Partnership for Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging, Liver

6.14 Jul 10, 2018: Sysmex Establishes Subsidiary in Egypt and Begins Conducting Direct Sales and Services

6.15 Jul 10, 2018: Velos Spring analytics platform for clinical research rolls out with a collaborative approach

6.16 Jul 10, 2018: CCP secures Patent for its Wireless Monitoring System

6.17 Jul 09, 2018: GRAIL Announces Appointment of Key Executives as Company Makes Continued Progress in Development of Early Detection Products

6.18 Jul 09, 2018: The US Oncology Network Welcomes Breast Surgeon Dr. Loren Rourke to a New Role as Chief Surgical Officer

6.19 Jul 09, 2018: Onkos Surgical and Insight Medical to use AR in cancer surgery

6.20 Jul 09, 2018: Heart Pathway, IQ Engine Successfully Installed at Cambridge Health Alliance Emergency Departments

6.21 Jul 09, 2018: ClinOne Unveils Much-Anticipated Mobile Redesign

6.22 Jul 06, 2018: RayStation order from Heidelberg University Hospital in Germany strenghtens the existing partnership

6.23 Jul 05, 2018: Mubadala Healthcares Healthpoint Launches Integrated Information System and Achieves Top Industry Recognition

6.24 Jul 05, 2018: Grifols, the newest angel of elBullifoundation

6.25 Jul 04, 2018: Sophia Genetics Expands Data-Driven Medicine In Brazil Relying On Strong Adoption By Leading Clinical Institutions

6.26 Jul 04, 2018: GE, Lagos State Government sign agreement on power, healthcare, skills development

6.27 Jul 03, 2018: The Ottawa Hospital becomes the 500th customer for RayStation treatment planning system

6.28 Jul 03, 2018: RaySearch and Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG enter into partnership regarding brachytherapy

6.29 Jul 02, 2018: Conceptual MindWorks Announces Sevocity Premier Electronic Health Records

7 Appendix

7.1 Methodology

and more..