Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics (NFRP) Market 2020: Global Industry Highlights, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2027|Key Players – AMORIM., Tecnaro GmbH, Advanced Compounding Rudolstadt GmbH, UPM, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC

Global natural fiber-reinforced plastics (NFRP) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand of natural fiber- reinforced plastics from engineering sector is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Major Market Players Covered in The Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics (NFRP) Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global natural fiber-reinforced plastics (NFRP) market are AMORIM., Tecnaro GmbH, Advanced Compounding Rudolstadt GmbH, UPM, TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC., TEIJIN LIMITED, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SGL Carbon, Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A., Hexcel Corporation, Jiangsu Hengshen Company Limited, Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co.,Ltd., DowAksa Advanced Composites Holdings BV., PolyOne Corporation and others

Global Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics (NFRP) Market Scope and Segments

By Fiber

Flax

Cotton

Jute

Sisal

Ramie

Coir

Banana

By End-User

Automotive

Building and Construction

Aerospace

Sports & Leisure

Based on regions, the Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics (NFRP) Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics (NFRP) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics (NFRP) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics (NFRP) Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics (NFRP)

Chapter 4: Presenting Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics (NFRP) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Natural Fiber-reinforced Plastics (NFRP) market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

