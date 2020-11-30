Knee Implant Market research key players, industry overview, supply chain and analysis to 2020 to 2026

The latest market research report on the Knee Implant Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Knee Implant Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Knee Implant Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Knee Implant Market research report, some of the key players are:

Johnson & Johnson

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

B, Braun Melsungen

Exactech

ConforMIS

OMNIlife science

MicroPort Scientific

Arthrex

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Knee Implant Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Knee Implant Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Knee Implant Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Knee Implant Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Knee Implant Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Knee Implant Market?

• What are the Knee Implant Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Knee Implant Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Knee Implant Market?

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Knee Implant Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Knee Implant Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Knee Implant Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Total Knee Replacement Implant

1.4.3 Partial Knee Replacement Implants

1.4.4 Revision Knee Replacement Implants

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Knee Implant Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Specialized Orthopedic Clinics

1.5.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Knee Implant Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Knee Implant Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Knee Implant Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Knee Implant, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Knee Implant Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Knee Implant Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Knee Implant Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Knee Implant Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Knee Implant Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Knee Implant Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Knee Implant Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Knee Implant Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Knee Implant Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Knee Implant Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Knee Implant Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Knee Implant Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Knee Implant Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Knee Implant Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Knee Implant Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Knee Implant Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Knee Implant Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Knee Implant Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Knee Implant Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Knee Implant Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Knee Implant Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Knee Implant Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Knee Implant Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Knee Implant Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Knee Implant Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Knee Implant Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Knee Implant Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Knee Implant Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Knee Implant Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Knee Implant Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Knee Implant Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Knee Implant Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Knee Implant Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Knee Implant Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Knee Implant by Country

6.1.1 North America Knee Implant Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Knee Implant Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Knee Implant Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Knee Implant Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Knee Implant by Country

7.1.1 Europe Knee Implant Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Knee Implant Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Knee Implant Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Knee Implant Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Knee Implant by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Knee Implant Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Knee Implant Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Knee Implant Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Knee Implant Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Knee Implant by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Knee Implant Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Knee Implant Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Knee Implant Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Knee Implant Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Knee Implant by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Knee Implant Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Knee Implant Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Knee Implant Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Knee Implant Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Johnson & Johnson

11.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Knee Implant Products Offered

11.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Related Developments

11.2 Zimmer Biomet

11.2.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

11.2.2 Zimmer Biomet Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Zimmer Biomet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Zimmer Biomet Knee Implant Products Offered

11.2.5 Zimmer Biomet Related Developments

11.3 Stryker

11.3.1 Stryker Corporation Information

11.3.2 Stryker Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Stryker Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Stryker Knee Implant Products Offered

11.3.5 Stryker Related Developments

11.4 Smith & Nephew

11.4.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

11.4.2 Smith & Nephew Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Smith & Nephew Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Smith & Nephew Knee Implant Products Offered

11.4.5 Smith & Nephew Related Developments

11.5 B. Braun Melsungen

11.5.1 B. Braun Melsungen Corporation Information

11.5.2 B. Braun Melsungen Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 B. Braun Melsungen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 B. Braun Melsungen Knee Implant Products Offered

11.5.5 B. Braun Melsungen Related Developments

11.6 Exactech

11.6.1 Exactech Corporation Information

11.6.2 Exactech Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Exactech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Exactech Knee Implant Products Offered

11.6.5 Exactech Related Developments

11.7 ConforMIS

11.7.1 ConforMIS Corporation Information

11.7.2 ConforMIS Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 ConforMIS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 ConforMIS Knee Implant Products Offered

11.7.5 ConforMIS Related Developments

11.8 OMNIlife science

11.8.1 OMNIlife science Corporation Information

11.8.2 OMNIlife science Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 OMNIlife science Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 OMNIlife science Knee Implant Products Offered

11.8.5 OMNIlife science Related Developments

11.9 MicroPort Scientific

11.9.1 MicroPort Scientific Corporation Information

11.9.2 MicroPort Scientific Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 MicroPort Scientific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 MicroPort Scientific Knee Implant Products Offered

11.9.5 MicroPort Scientific Related Developments

11.10 Arthrex

11.10.1 Arthrex Corporation Information

11.10.2 Arthrex Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Arthrex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Arthrex Knee Implant Products Offered

11.10.5 Arthrex Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Knee Implant Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Knee Implant Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Knee Implant Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Knee Implant Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Knee Implant Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Knee Implant Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Knee Implant Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Knee Implant Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Knee Implant Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Knee Implant Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Knee Implant Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Knee Implant Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Knee Implant Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Knee Implant Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Knee Implant Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Knee Implant Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Knee Implant Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Knee Implant Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Knee Implant Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Knee Implant Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Knee Implant Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Knee Implant Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Knee Implant Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Knee Implant Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Knee Implant Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

