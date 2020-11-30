Medical Lifting Slings Market expectation surges with rising demand and changing trends by industry analysis through 2026

The latest market research report on the Medical Lifting Slings Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Medical Lifting Slings Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Medical Lifting Slings Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Medical Lifting Slings Market research report, some of the key players are:

Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc,

Invacare Corporation

Prism Medical Ltd,

Guldmann Inc,

ETAC AB

Handicare as

Joerns Healthcare, LLC

Silvalea Ltd,

Spectra Care Group

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Medical Lifting Slings Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Medical Lifting Slings Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Medical Lifting Slings Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Medical Lifting Slings Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Medical Lifting Slings Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Medical Lifting Slings Market?

• What are the Medical Lifting Slings Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Medical Lifting Slings Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Medical Lifting Slings Market?

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Lifting Slings Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Medical Lifting Slings Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Lifting Slings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Disposable Slings

1.4.3 Reusable Slings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Lifting Slings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Home Care Facilities

1.5.4 Elderly Care Facilities

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Medical Lifting Slings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Medical Lifting Slings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Medical Lifting Slings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Medical Lifting Slings Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Medical Lifting Slings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Medical Lifting Slings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Medical Lifting Slings Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Medical Lifting Slings Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Medical Lifting Slings Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Medical Lifting Slings Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Medical Lifting Slings Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Medical Lifting Slings Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Medical Lifting Slings Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Medical Lifting Slings Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Medical Lifting Slings Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Medical Lifting Slings Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Medical Lifting Slings Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Medical Lifting Slings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Medical Lifting Slings Production by Regions

4.1 Global Medical Lifting Slings Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Medical Lifting Slings Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Medical Lifting Slings Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Medical Lifting Slings Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Medical Lifting Slings Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Medical Lifting Slings Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Medical Lifting Slings Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Medical Lifting Slings Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Medical Lifting Slings Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Medical Lifting Slings Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Medical Lifting Slings Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Medical Lifting Slings Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Medical Lifting Slings Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Medical Lifting Slings Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Medical Lifting Slings Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Medical Lifting Slings Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Medical Lifting Slings Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Medical Lifting Slings Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Medical Lifting Slings Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Medical Lifting Slings Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Medical Lifting Slings Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Medical Lifting Slings Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Medical Lifting Slings Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Medical Lifting Slings Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Medical Lifting Slings Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Medical Lifting Slings Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Medical Lifting Slings Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Lifting Slings Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Medical Lifting Slings Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Medical Lifting Slings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Medical Lifting Slings Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Medical Lifting Slings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Medical Lifting Slings Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Medical Lifting Slings Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Medical Lifting Slings Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Medical Lifting Slings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Medical Lifting Slings Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Medical Lifting Slings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Medical Lifting Slings Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Medical Lifting Slings Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh)

8.1.1 Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh) Overview

8.1.3 Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh) Product Description

8.1.5 Getinge Group (Arjohuntleigh) Related Developments

8.2 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

8.2.1 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Corporation Information

8.2.2 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Overview

8.2.3 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Product Description

8.2.5 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. Related Developments

8.3 Invacare Corporation

8.3.1 Invacare Corporation Corporation Information

8.3.2 Invacare Corporation Overview

8.3.3 Invacare Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Invacare Corporation Product Description

8.3.5 Invacare Corporation Related Developments

8.4 Prism Medical Ltd.

8.4.1 Prism Medical Ltd. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Prism Medical Ltd. Overview

8.4.3 Prism Medical Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Prism Medical Ltd. Product Description

8.4.5 Prism Medical Ltd. Related Developments

8.5 Guldmann Inc.

8.5.1 Guldmann Inc. Corporation Information

8.5.2 Guldmann Inc. Overview

8.5.3 Guldmann Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Guldmann Inc. Product Description

8.5.5 Guldmann Inc. Related Developments

8.6 ETAC AB

8.6.1 ETAC AB Corporation Information

8.6.2 ETAC AB Overview

8.6.3 ETAC AB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 ETAC AB Product Description

8.6.5 ETAC AB Related Developments

8.7 Handicare as

8.7.1 Handicare as Corporation Information

8.7.2 Handicare as Overview

8.7.3 Handicare as Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Handicare as Product Description

8.7.5 Handicare as Related Developments

8.8 Joerns Healthcare, LLC

8.8.1 Joerns Healthcare, LLC Corporation Information

8.8.2 Joerns Healthcare, LLC Overview

8.8.3 Joerns Healthcare, LLC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Joerns Healthcare, LLC Product Description

8.8.5 Joerns Healthcare, LLC Related Developments

8.9 Silvalea Ltd.

8.9.1 Silvalea Ltd. Corporation Information

8.9.2 Silvalea Ltd. Overview

8.9.3 Silvalea Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Silvalea Ltd. Product Description

8.9.5 Silvalea Ltd. Related Developments

8.10 Spectra Care Group

8.10.1 Spectra Care Group Corporation Information

8.10.2 Spectra Care Group Overview

8.10.3 Spectra Care Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Spectra Care Group Product Description

8.10.5 Spectra Care Group Related Developments

9 Medical Lifting Slings Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Medical Lifting Slings Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Medical Lifting Slings Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Medical Lifting Slings Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Medical Lifting Slings Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Medical Lifting Slings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Medical Lifting Slings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Medical Lifting Slings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Medical Lifting Slings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Medical Lifting Slings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Medical Lifting Slings Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Medical Lifting Slings Sales Channels

11.2.2 Medical Lifting Slings Distributors

11.3 Medical Lifting Slings Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Medical Lifting Slings Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Medical Lifting Slings Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Medical Lifting Slings Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

