Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market by Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges & Forecast to 2026

Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market Segment:

Global 3D Gaming Consoles Market By Components (Hardware, Software), Technologies (Virtual & Augmented Reality, Auto Stereoscopy, Active Shutter Technology, Leap Motion, Project Holodeck, KINECT Motion Gaming, Oculus Rift, Polarized Shutter, Xbox IllumiRoom), Platforms (Microsoft Xbox, Nintendo Wii, Sony Playstation), Consoles (Hand-Held, Home, Dedicated, Micro), End-Users (Healthcare, Gaming, Mobile), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global 3D gaming consoles market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 13.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of the purchasing power of individuals globally along with a rise in the worldwide spending on the entertainment industry specifically the gaming vertical.

