mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market – Detailed analysis of current industry figures with growth opportunities and forecasts growth by 2026

The latest market research report on the mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market research report, some of the key players are:

Medtronic, Inc,

Bayer HealthCare

BioTelemetry, Inc, (CardioNet, Inc,)

Boston Scientific Corporation

DexCom, Inc,

Drager AG

F, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

FitBit, Inc,

Fora Care Inc

iHealth Labs, Inc,

Johnson & Johnson

LifeWatch AG

Masimo Corporation

Medisana AG

Omron Healthcare

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market?

• What are the mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market?

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Glucose Monitors

1.4.3 Blood Pressure Monitors

1.4.4 Cardiac Monitors

1.4.5 Pulse Oximeters

1.4.6 Sleep Apnea Monitors

1.4.7 Multi-parameter Monitors

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Production by Regions

4.1 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Medtronic, Inc.

8.1.1 Medtronic, Inc. Corporation Information

8.1.2 Medtronic, Inc. Overview

8.1.3 Medtronic, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Medtronic, Inc. Product Description

8.1.5 Medtronic, Inc. Related Developments

8.2 Bayer HealthCare

8.2.1 Bayer HealthCare Corporation Information

8.2.2 Bayer HealthCare Overview

8.2.3 Bayer HealthCare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Bayer HealthCare Product Description

8.2.5 Bayer HealthCare Related Developments

8.3 BioTelemetry, Inc. (CardioNet, Inc.)

8.3.1 BioTelemetry, Inc. (CardioNet, Inc.) Corporation Information

8.3.2 BioTelemetry, Inc. (CardioNet, Inc.) Overview

8.3.3 BioTelemetry, Inc. (CardioNet, Inc.) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 BioTelemetry, Inc. (CardioNet, Inc.) Product Description

8.3.5 BioTelemetry, Inc. (CardioNet, Inc.) Related Developments

8.4 Boston Scientific Corporation

8.4.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Corporation Information

8.4.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Overview

8.4.3 Boston Scientific Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Boston Scientific Corporation Product Description

8.4.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Related Developments

8.5 DexCom, Inc.

8.5.1 DexCom, Inc. Corporation Information

8.5.2 DexCom, Inc. Overview

8.5.3 DexCom, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 DexCom, Inc. Product Description

8.5.5 DexCom, Inc. Related Developments

8.6 Dräger AG

8.6.1 Dräger AG Corporation Information

8.6.2 Dräger AG Overview

8.6.3 Dräger AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Dräger AG Product Description

8.6.5 Dräger AG Related Developments

8.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

8.7.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Corporation Information

8.7.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Overview

8.7.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Product Description

8.7.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Related Developments

8.8 FitBit, Inc.

8.8.1 FitBit, Inc. Corporation Information

8.8.2 FitBit, Inc. Overview

8.8.3 FitBit, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 FitBit, Inc. Product Description

8.8.5 FitBit, Inc. Related Developments

8.9 Fora Care Inc

8.9.1 Fora Care Inc Corporation Information

8.9.2 Fora Care Inc Overview

8.9.3 Fora Care Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Fora Care Inc Product Description

8.9.5 Fora Care Inc Related Developments

8.10 iHealth Labs, Inc.

8.10.1 iHealth Labs, Inc. Corporation Information

8.10.2 iHealth Labs, Inc. Overview

8.10.3 iHealth Labs, Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 iHealth Labs, Inc. Product Description

8.10.5 iHealth Labs, Inc. Related Developments

8.11 Johnson & Johnson

8.11.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

8.11.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview

8.11.3 Johnson & Johnson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Johnson & Johnson Product Description

8.11.5 Johnson & Johnson Related Developments

8.12 LifeWatch AG

8.12.1 LifeWatch AG Corporation Information

8.12.2 LifeWatch AG Overview

8.12.3 LifeWatch AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 LifeWatch AG Product Description

8.12.5 LifeWatch AG Related Developments

8.13 Masimo Corporation

8.13.1 Masimo Corporation Corporation Information

8.13.2 Masimo Corporation Overview

8.13.3 Masimo Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Masimo Corporation Product Description

8.13.5 Masimo Corporation Related Developments

8.14 Medisana AG

8.14.1 Medisana AG Corporation Information

8.14.2 Medisana AG Overview

8.14.3 Medisana AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Medisana AG Product Description

8.14.5 Medisana AG Related Developments

8.15 Omron Healthcare

8.15.1 Omron Healthcare Corporation Information

8.15.2 Omron Healthcare Overview

8.15.3 Omron Healthcare Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Omron Healthcare Product Description

8.15.5 Omron Healthcare Related Developments

9 mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Sales Channels

11.2.2 mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Distributors

11.3 mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global mHealth Monitoring and Diagnostic Medical Devices Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

