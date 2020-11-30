Asia Pacific Wine Market 2020:Aalysis by Product Types, Application, Region and Country, Trends And Forcast to 2027

The Asia Pacific Wine Market report provides details of latest recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players. The Asia Pacific Wine Market Report analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations within the market.

Asia Pacific Wine Market, By Type (Still Wines, Sparkling Wines, Fortified Wines, Others), Colour (Red Wine, White Wine, Rose Wine, Others), Product Type (Unflavoured, Flavoured), Packaging (Bottles, Can, Others), Body Type (Full-Bodied, Light-Bodied, Medium-Bodied), Distribution Channel (Off Trade, On Trade), Country (China, Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Wine is derived from grapes by the process of fermentation where sugar and yeast combines and produces alcohol and carbon dioxide. The process of fermentation with an availability of sugar and yeast gives around 15.0% of alcohol. Three major types of wine are available in the market and they are table, sparkling wine and fortified wine.The Wine making process involves picking fresh grapes, sorting, De-stemmed and crushing, Placing must (crushed grapes) into a vat with (red) or without skins (white), Fermentation process that takes 4- 20 days, Pressed into barreled and aged filtered and bottle.Asia Pacific wine market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 8.0% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

