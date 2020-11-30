Molecular Diagnostics Market forecast to 2026: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2026

The latest market research report on the Molecular Diagnostics Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Molecular Diagnostics Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Molecular Diagnostics Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Molecular Diagnostics Market research report, some of the key players are:

Agilent Technologies

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

F, Hoffmann-La Roche

Eppendorf

PerkinElmer

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN N,V,

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Molecular Diagnostics Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Molecular Diagnostics Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Molecular Diagnostics Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Molecular Diagnostics Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Molecular Diagnostics Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Molecular Diagnostics Market?

• What are the Molecular Diagnostics Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Molecular Diagnostics Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Molecular Diagnostics Market?

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Molecular Diagnostics Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Real Time- PCR Systems

1.4.3 Liquid Handling System

1.4.4 NA Extraction System

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

1.5.4 Academic and Research Institutes

1.5.5 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Molecular Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Molecular Diagnostics Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Molecular Diagnostics Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Molecular Diagnostics Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Molecular Diagnostics Revenue in 2019

3.3 Molecular Diagnostics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Molecular Diagnostics Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Molecular Diagnostics Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Molecular Diagnostics Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Molecular Diagnostics Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Molecular Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Molecular Diagnostics Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Molecular Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Molecular Diagnostics Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Molecular Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Molecular Diagnostics Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Molecular Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Molecular Diagnostics Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Molecular Diagnostics Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Molecular Diagnostics Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Molecular Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Agilent Technologies

13.1.1 Agilent Technologies Company Details

13.1.2 Agilent Technologies Business Overview

13.1.3 Agilent Technologies Molecular Diagnostics Introduction

13.1.4 Agilent Technologies Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

13.2 BD

13.2.1 BD Company Details

13.2.2 BD Business Overview

13.2.3 BD Molecular Diagnostics Introduction

13.2.4 BD Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 BD Recent Development

13.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories

13.3.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details

13.3.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Business Overview

13.3.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Molecular Diagnostics Introduction

13.3.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

13.4 Danaher Corporation

13.4.1 Danaher Corporation Company Details

13.4.2 Danaher Corporation Business Overview

13.4.3 Danaher Corporation Molecular Diagnostics Introduction

13.4.4 Danaher Corporation Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Danaher Corporation Recent Development

13.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

13.5.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Company Details

13.5.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Business Overview

13.5.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Molecular Diagnostics Introduction

13.5.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Recent Development

13.6 Eppendorf

13.6.1 Eppendorf Company Details

13.6.2 Eppendorf Business Overview

13.6.3 Eppendorf Molecular Diagnostics Introduction

13.6.4 Eppendorf Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Eppendorf Recent Development

13.7 PerkinElmer

13.7.1 PerkinElmer Company Details

13.7.2 PerkinElmer Business Overview

13.7.3 PerkinElmer Molecular Diagnostics Introduction

13.7.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development

13.8 Tecan Group

13.8.1 Tecan Group Company Details

13.8.2 Tecan Group Business Overview

13.8.3 Tecan Group Molecular Diagnostics Introduction

13.8.4 Tecan Group Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Tecan Group Recent Development

13.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.9.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Details

13.9.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Business Overview

13.9.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Molecular Diagnostics Introduction

13.9.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

13.10 QIAGEN N.V.

13.10.1 QIAGEN N.V. Company Details

13.10.2 QIAGEN N.V. Business Overview

13.10.3 QIAGEN N.V. Molecular Diagnostics Introduction

13.10.4 QIAGEN N.V. Revenue in Molecular Diagnostics Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 QIAGEN N.V. Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

