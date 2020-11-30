OMEGA-3 Market 2020: Key Strategic Insights, DROC, PEST Analysis, Business Overview And Forecast Research Study by 2026

The global OMEGA-3 market was valued at US$ 4 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 9.4 billion 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

Global OMEGA-3 Market would reach to a substantial size by 2026. A comprehensive coverage of the market classification can be availed in this report where the type, application and geography are the main segmentation. Also, analysis have been covered the scope of the OMEGA-3 Market along with the market size and forecast of current and future trends and analysis.

The Following Manufacturers are Covered in This Report:

Cargill,

BASF SE

Orkla Health,

Croda International

Lonza,

KD Pharma,

Corbion,

GC Rieber,

Epax,

Pharma Marine AS,

Aker Biomarine Antarctic AS,

BioProcess Algae LLC,

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

amongst others

The report analyses their product offerings, key strategies, sales and revenues, and prospects going forward.

Market Segmentation of OMEGA-3 Market:

Market segments of the global OMEGA-3 have been provided below to understand the bifurcation of the Market. The segments help the reader to understand the market from all the aspects.

The Report Splits by Major Applications:

Functional food & beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Infant formula

Pet food & feed

Others

The Report Analysed By Type

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)

Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA)

Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA)

By Source

Marine source

Fish Oil Algal Oil Krill Oil Others

Plant source

Nuts & Seeds Vegetable Oils Soy



By Concentration level

18/12 (30% Omega-3) Fish Oils

Omega-3 Low Concentrate (40% to 55%)

Omega-3 Medium Concentrate (60% to 80%)

Omega-3 High Concentrate (above 85%)

Global OMEGA-3 Market Report is a professional and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions of the OMEGA-3 industry, focusing on the main regions and the main countries as Follows:

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

COVID-19 Impact on OMEGA-3 Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought along a global recession, which has impacted several industries. Along with this impact COVID Pandemic has also generated few new business opportunities for OMEGA-3 Market. Overall competitive landscape and market dynamics of OMEGA-3 has been disrupted due to this pandemic. All these disruptions and impacts has been analysed quantifiably in this report, which is backed by market trends, events, and revenue shift analysis. COVID impact analysis also covers strategic adjustments for Tier 1, 2 and 3 players of OMEGA-3 Market.

