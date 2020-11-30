Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) Global Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market.

Boron nitride nanotubes (BNNTs) are structurally analogous to carbon nanotubes (CNTs) and possess equally impressive mechanical properties along with a different set of multifunctional properties including higher thermal stability than CNTs, wide band gap, electrical insulation, polarizability, high neutron absorption cross-section, and transparency in the visible region.

The global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market size is projected to reach US$ 59 million by 2026, from US$ 39 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2026.

The global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The global production of BNNTs increased from 117.8 g in 2013 to 35954.9 g in 2018, at a CAGR of 213.99%.The global BNNTs market is valued at 38449.38 K USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 65903.93 K USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.97% between 2017 and 2025. North America plays an important role in global BNNTs market, especially United States, which has great influence on the development of BNNTs. The industry originated in the United States, and the United States has an absolute market share in the global market. Boron nitride nanotubes reinforced with polymers have been shown to be even stronger than carbon nanotube composite counterparts. Like carbon, boron nitride can form single atom thick sheets that can roll up into cylinders to create nanotubes. Boron nitride nanotubes alone are almost as strong as carbon nanotubes, but their real advantage in a composite material is how strongly they can bind polymers. However, the major drawback of boron nitride nanotubes is their cost. They sell for about 1100 USD/per gram in 2017, while carbon nanotubes cost between $10 and $20 per gram. The main reason boron nitride nanotubes are so expensive is because production volumes are still low. How to improve production efficiency is the key to reducing costs.

Geographical Analysis:

Based on region, the global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America). Research analysts have studied government initiatives, changing the political environment, and social scenarios that are likely to contribute to the growth of the regional markets.

Key Players:

The major players that are operating in the global Boron Nitride Nanotubes (BNNT) market are

Tekna

BNNT

BN Nano

Nan Integris

Segment by Type

70%-90% Purity

90%-98% Purity

Above 98% Purity

Segment by Application

Advanced Aerospace Materials

Synthetic and Biomedical

Piezoelectric Material

Other

