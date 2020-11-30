Polyester Film Capacitors Market: The Next Big Innovation in Machinery Industry 2020|| Yageo, Maxwell Technologies, Vishay Intertechnology

The global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor market, such as AFM Microelectronics, American Technical Ceramics, AVX Corporation, CSI Capacitors, Johanson Dielectrics, KEMET Electronics Corporation, Knowles Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Company, Matsuo Electric, Maxwell Technologies, NEC Tokin Corporation, Nichicon Corporation, NIPPON CHEMI-CON, Panasonic Corporation, Presidio Components, Rubycon Corporation, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Taiyo Yuden, TDK Corporation, EPCOS, Temex Ceramics, Vishay Intertechnology, Walsin Technology Corporation, Yageo Corp They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market by Product: , Box Type Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor, High Voltage Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor

Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market by Application: , Inverters, Power Supply Units, DC-DC Converters, Automotive Electronics, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Overview

1.1 Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Product Overview

1.2 Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Box Type Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor

1.2.2 High Voltage Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor

1.3 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor by Application

4.1 Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Segment by Application

4.1.1 Inverters

4.1.2 Power Supply Units

4.1.3 DC-DC Converters

4.1.4 Automotive Electronics

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor by Application

4.5.2 Europe Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor by Application 5 North America Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Business

10.1 AFM Microelectronics

10.1.1 AFM Microelectronics Corporation Information

10.1.2 AFM Microelectronics Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 AFM Microelectronics Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 AFM Microelectronics Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.1.5 AFM Microelectronics Recent Developments

10.2 American Technical Ceramics

10.2.1 American Technical Ceramics Corporation Information

10.2.2 American Technical Ceramics Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 American Technical Ceramics Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 AFM Microelectronics Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.2.5 American Technical Ceramics Recent Developments

10.3 AVX Corporation

10.3.1 AVX Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 AVX Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 AVX Corporation Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 AVX Corporation Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.3.5 AVX Corporation Recent Developments

10.4 CSI Capacitors

10.4.1 CSI Capacitors Corporation Information

10.4.2 CSI Capacitors Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 CSI Capacitors Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 CSI Capacitors Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.4.5 CSI Capacitors Recent Developments

10.5 Johanson Dielectrics

10.5.1 Johanson Dielectrics Corporation Information

10.5.2 Johanson Dielectrics Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Johanson Dielectrics Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Johanson Dielectrics Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.5.5 Johanson Dielectrics Recent Developments

10.6 KEMET Electronics Corporation

10.6.1 KEMET Electronics Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 KEMET Electronics Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 KEMET Electronics Corporation Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 KEMET Electronics Corporation Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.6.5 KEMET Electronics Corporation Recent Developments

10.7 Knowles Corporation

10.7.1 Knowles Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Knowles Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Knowles Corporation Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Knowles Corporation Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.7.5 Knowles Corporation Recent Developments

10.8 Murata Manufacturing Company

10.8.1 Murata Manufacturing Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 Murata Manufacturing Company Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Murata Manufacturing Company Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Murata Manufacturing Company Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.8.5 Murata Manufacturing Company Recent Developments

10.9 Matsuo Electric

10.9.1 Matsuo Electric Corporation Information

10.9.2 Matsuo Electric Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Matsuo Electric Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Matsuo Electric Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.9.5 Matsuo Electric Recent Developments

10.10 Maxwell Technologies

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Maxwell Technologies Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Maxwell Technologies Recent Developments

10.11 NEC Tokin Corporation

10.11.1 NEC Tokin Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 NEC Tokin Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 NEC Tokin Corporation Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 NEC Tokin Corporation Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.11.5 NEC Tokin Corporation Recent Developments

10.12 Nichicon Corporation

10.12.1 Nichicon Corporation Corporation Information

10.12.2 Nichicon Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Nichicon Corporation Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Nichicon Corporation Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.12.5 Nichicon Corporation Recent Developments

10.13 NIPPON CHEMI-CON

10.13.1 NIPPON CHEMI-CON Corporation Information

10.13.2 NIPPON CHEMI-CON Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 NIPPON CHEMI-CON Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 NIPPON CHEMI-CON Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.13.5 NIPPON CHEMI-CON Recent Developments

10.14 Panasonic Corporation

10.14.1 Panasonic Corporation Corporation Information

10.14.2 Panasonic Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Panasonic Corporation Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Panasonic Corporation Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.14.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Developments

10.15 Presidio Components

10.15.1 Presidio Components Corporation Information

10.15.2 Presidio Components Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Presidio Components Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Presidio Components Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.15.5 Presidio Components Recent Developments

10.16 Rubycon Corporation

10.16.1 Rubycon Corporation Corporation Information

10.16.2 Rubycon Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Rubycon Corporation Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Rubycon Corporation Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.16.5 Rubycon Corporation Recent Developments

10.17 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

10.17.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Corporation Information

10.17.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.17.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Recent Developments

10.18 Taiyo Yuden

10.18.1 Taiyo Yuden Corporation Information

10.18.2 Taiyo Yuden Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Taiyo Yuden Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Taiyo Yuden Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.18.5 Taiyo Yuden Recent Developments

10.19 TDK Corporation

10.19.1 TDK Corporation Corporation Information

10.19.2 TDK Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 TDK Corporation Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 TDK Corporation Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.19.5 TDK Corporation Recent Developments

10.20 EPCOS

10.20.1 EPCOS Corporation Information

10.20.2 EPCOS Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 EPCOS Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 EPCOS Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.20.5 EPCOS Recent Developments

10.21 Temex Ceramics

10.21.1 Temex Ceramics Corporation Information

10.21.2 Temex Ceramics Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 Temex Ceramics Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Temex Ceramics Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.21.5 Temex Ceramics Recent Developments

10.22 Vishay Intertechnology

10.22.1 Vishay Intertechnology Corporation Information

10.22.2 Vishay Intertechnology Description, Business Overview

10.22.3 Vishay Intertechnology Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Vishay Intertechnology Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.22.5 Vishay Intertechnology Recent Developments

10.23 Walsin Technology Corporation

10.23.1 Walsin Technology Corporation Corporation Information

10.23.2 Walsin Technology Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.23.3 Walsin Technology Corporation Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Walsin Technology Corporation Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.23.5 Walsin Technology Corporation Recent Developments

10.24 Yageo Corp

10.24.1 Yageo Corp Corporation Information

10.24.2 Yageo Corp Description, Business Overview

10.24.3 Yageo Corp Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Yageo Corp Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Products Offered

10.24.5 Yageo Corp Recent Developments 11 Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Industry Trends

11.4.2 Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Drivers

11.4.3 Metallized Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

