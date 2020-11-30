Bunker Fuel Global Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bunker Fuel market.

Bunker fuel is technically any type of fuel oil used aboard vessels. This kind of material can be broken down into different categories based on its chemical composition, intended purpose, and boiling temperature. In comparison with other petroleum products, bunker fuel is extremely crude and highly polluting.

The global consumption of bunker fuel increases from 261.89 Million Tonnes in 2013 to 285.13 Million Tonnes in 2017, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 2.49% from 2017 to 2024. The major consumption is concentrated in United States, Europe, China, etc. Asia Pacific is another key market for the global bunker fuel industry, China and Singapore being the main contributors to this industry. In 2017, Singapore bunker fuel consumption share was about 17.76% in 2017. GCC Countries consumption share took 11.02% and USA consumption share took 8.69%. In 2017, China took about 8.45% production market share, even though China is on the top list of marine transportation countries. In terms of bunker ports, Singapore, Fujairah, Rotterdam, Busan, Kongkong and Antwerp.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bunker Fuel Market

The global Bunker Fuel market size is projected to reach US$ 190700 million by 2026, from US$ 123570 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Bunker Fuel Scope and Segment

Bunker Fuel market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bunker Fuel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

World Fuel Services

Bunker Holding

Chemoil

Aegean Marine Petroleum

China Marine Bunker

Bright Oil

BP

Exxon Mobil

Shell

Sinopec

Lukoil-Bunker

Total Marine Fuel

Gazpromneft

China Changjiang Bunker

Southern Pec

GAC

Shanghai Lonyer Fuels

Bunker Fuel Breakdown Data by Type

Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

LNG

Bunker Fuel Breakdown Data by Application

Tanker Vessels

Container Vessels

Bulk Vessels

General Cargo Vessels

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Bunker Fuel market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Bunker Fuel market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Bunker Fuel Market Share Analysis

This research comprehensively answers the following 9 important questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising growth trends in the Bunker Fuel market worldwide?

Q.2.Which segments and sub-segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which segment is nearing the peak and demand saturation?

Q.3.Which region will witness a higher growth rate and why? Which region might see a slower or negative growth?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Bunker Fuel market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and who pose challenges to the global leaders and are competitive threats in this Bunker Fuel market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends post COVID-19 reshuffle in this Bunker Fuel market and the what are reasons behind these trends and do they translate in global exploration?

Q.7. Who are the major global and regional players in the Bunker Fuel market? Which are the strategic initiatives key players are pursuing for business growth?

Q.8.Which are the competing products in Bunker Fuel market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.9.What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the Bunker Fuel industry?

