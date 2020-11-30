Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Global Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market.

Buprenorphine hydrochloride, a white crystalline powder, is a semisynthetic opioid analgesic used for the relief of moderate to severe pain. It is in the same chemical family of morphine, codeine and heroin. However, buprenorphine hydrochloride has the distinction of producing less euphoric effects than those drugs.

The industrys leading producers are Siegfried, Sanofi and Johnson Matthey, with revenue ratios of 23.69%, 18.75% and 14.88%, respectively, in 2019.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market

The global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market size is projected to reach US$ 152.4 million by 2026, from US$ 136.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Scope and Segment

Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Siegfried

Sanofi

Johnson Matthey

Mallinckrodt

Noramco

Unichemlabs

Arevipharma

Resonance-labs

Sun Pharma

Rusan Pharma

Micro Orgo Chem

Faranshimi

Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Breakdown Data by Type

Tablets

Injection

Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Breakdown Data by Application

Analgesic

Opioid Antagonist

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market report are North America, Europe, China and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Market Share Analysis

This research comprehensively answers the following 9 important questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising growth trends in the Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market worldwide?

Q.2.Which segments and sub-segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Which segment is nearing the peak and demand saturation?

Q.3.Which region will witness a higher growth rate and why? Which region might see a slower or negative growth?

Q.4.What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market?

Q.5.What are the business risks and who pose challenges to the global leaders and are competitive threats in this Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market?

Q.6.What are the emerging trends post COVID-19 reshuffle in this Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market and the what are reasons behind these trends and do they translate in global exploration?

Q.7. Who are the major global and regional players in the Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market? Which are the strategic initiatives key players are pursuing for business growth?

Q.8.Which are the competing products in Buprenorphine Hydrochloride market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.9.What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what is its impact on the Buprenorphine Hydrochloride industry?

