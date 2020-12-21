December 21, 2020

Latest Update 2020: Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market by COVID19 Impact Analysis And Top Manufacturers: OmniSource Corp., Metal Management Inc., Tube City, Hugo Neu Corp., Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP), etc. | InForGrowth

3 min read
2 hours ago basavraj.t

The report titled Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Ferrous Scrap Recycling market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Ferrous Scrap Recycling industry. Growth of the overall Ferrous Scrap Recycling market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19: 

Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Ferrous Scrap Recycling industry.
Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Ferrous Scrap Recycling market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2025 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2025 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Ferrous Scrap Recycling market segmented on the basis of Product Type: 

  • Heavy Melting Steel
  • Old Car Bodies
  • Cast Iron
  • Pressing Steel
  • Manganese Steel
  • Rails

    Ferrous Scrap Recycling market segmented on the basis of Application: 

  • Building & Construction
  • Automotive
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Industrial Machinery
  • Others

    The major players profiled in this report include: 

  • OmniSource Corp.
  • Metal Management Inc.
  • Tube City
  • Hugo Neu Corp.
  • Ferrous Processing & Trading Co. (FTP)
  • Schnitzer Steel Products
  • PSC Metals
  • David J. Joseph Co. (DJJ)
  • AMG Resources Corp.
  • Commercial Metals Co. (CMC)
  • Simsmetal America
  • Alter Scrap Processing
  • Joseph Behr & Sons Inc.
  • Camden Iron & Metal Inc.
  • Mervis Industries
  • Galamba Metals Group
  • American Iron & Metal
  • American Iron & Metal Co

    Industrial Analysis of Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market:

    Regional Coverage of the Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market:

    • Europe
    • Asia and the Middle East
    • North America
    • Latin America

    Reasons to Purchase Ferrous Scrap Recycling Market Research Report

    • Develop a competitive strategy based on the competitive landscape
    • Build business strategy by identifying the high growth and attractive Ferrous Scrap Recycling market categories
    • Identify potential business partners, acquisition targets and business buyers
    • Design capital investment strategies based on forecasted high potential segments
    • Prepare management and strategic presentations using the Ferrous Scrap Recycling market data
    • Plan for a new product launch and inventory in advance

