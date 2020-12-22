Latest News 2020: B2B Data Exchange Market by Coronavirus-COVID19 Impact Analysis With Top Manufacturers Analysis | Top Players: Informatica, EIX Systems, Adeptia, B2B Commerce (M) Sdn. Bhd., KG Financial Software Private Limited, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “B2B Data Exchange Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the B2B Data Exchange market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the B2B Data Exchange industry. Growth of the overall B2B Data Exchange market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

B2B Data Exchange Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the B2B Data Exchange industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the B2B Data Exchange market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Informatica

EIX Systems

Adeptia

B2B Commerce (M) Sdn. Bhd.

KG Financial Software Private Limited. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type B2B Data Exchange market is segmented into

Circuit Exchange

Message Exchange

Packet Exchange

Hybrid Exchange

Others Based on Application B2B Data Exchange market is segmented into

Banking

Finance and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Government and Health Care

Manufacturing and Logistics