Fermentation Ingredients Market Leading Players Expected to Witness the Highest Growth 2027 | E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Ajinomoto Corporation Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., CHR. Hansen A/S, BASF SE

Fermented ingredients are well-known as food additives. Fermented ingredients are semi-processed or fully-processed forms of diverse materials, that are available in numerous types such as organic acids, amino acids, vitamins, polymers, industrial enzymes, antibiotics, and biogas. Industrial fermentation is a multifaceted, and multi-step process that converts different materials such as starches, sugar, cellulose materials into feed, food, and fuel. The procedure involves the conversion of this materials with the support of microorganisms or enzymes such as algae and yeasts, that can be a modified version

Leading Fermentation Ingredients Market Players:

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Ajinomoto Corporation Inc.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

CHR. Hansen A/S

BASF SE

Lallemand Inc.

Angelyeast Co., Ltd.

Döhler Group

Cargill, Incorporated

Lonza

The global fermentation ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type into amino acids, organic acids, industrial enzymes, antibiotics, polymer, vitamins, biogas. On the basis of form the fermentation ingredients market is segmented into dry form, liquid form. Moreover, on the basis of process the market has been segmented into batch fermentation, continuous fermentation, aerobic fermentation, anaerobic fermentation. On nthe basis of application the market has been segmented into food & beverage, feed, pharmaceuticals, personal care, paper, biofuel, textile & leather.

