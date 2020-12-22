Trending News: Automotive Steering Parts Market Overview and Forecast Report 2020-2026 – Top players: Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France), Denso (Japan), Hyundai Mobis (Korea), etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Automotive Steering Parts Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Automotive Steering Parts market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Automotive Steering Parts industry. Growth of the overall Automotive Steering Parts market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Automotive Steering Parts Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Automotive Steering Parts industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Automotive Steering Parts market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Bosch (Germany)

Continental (Germany)

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (France)

Denso (Japan)

Hyundai Mobis (Korea)

GKN (UK)

Tenneco (USA)

Hitachi Automotive Systems (Japan)

SKF (Sweden)

Hitachi Metals (Japan)

Furukawa Electric (Japan)

Hyundai WIA (Korea)

NOK (Japan)

Linamar (Canada)

CIE Automotive (Spain)

Martinrea International (Canada)

LISI Group (France)

Kojima Industries (Japan)

Shiloh Industries (USA)

Sona Group (India)

Riken (Japan)

Teksid (Italy)

Rane Group (India)

Univance (Japan)

Kyung Chang Industrial (Korea)

Strattec Security (USA)

Fine Sinter (Japan)

Chuo Malleable Iron (Japan)

China Automotive Systems (China)

Bharat Gears (India). Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Automotive Steering Parts market is segmented into

Rack Housing

Steering Column

Universal Joint

Others Based on Application Automotive Steering Parts market is segmented into

