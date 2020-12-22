Massive MIMO Technology Market to reach US$ 20,852.2 Mn by 2026 – TMR

The global massive MIMO technology market is anticipated to be influenced by the increased demand from various end use segments. The abbreviation of MIMO is multiple-input multiple-output. This technology engages multiple technologies and it is brought down to one single principle. It enables a wireless network to receive and transmit more than one signal of data at the same time and through the same radio channel.

The main idea that lies behind the framework of massive MIMO technology is the utilization of several antenna arrays at base station. This set up improves efficiency and diminishes errors, which offers immense scope of development for the growth of the global massive MIMO technology market in years to come.

Some of the major players in the global massive MIMO technology market are Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings, T-Mobile USA, and SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited.

Asia Pacific is Estimated to Rise to Prominence due to Presence of Several Leading Players

The global massive MIMO technology market is divided into the key geographies to provide a deeper and clearer insight of the market at regional level. The key regional segments are Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Taking geographical segmentation into account, Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as one of the rapidly growing region in the global massive MIMO technology market. The growth of the region is primarily due to the presence of prominent market players like Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd and ZTE Corporation. Rapid development in the economic condition of various countries such as India, Japan, and China is estimated to boost the global massive MIMO technology market. In addition, market players in the region are entering into partnerships to expand their reach over the period of assessment.

Rapid Advancement of Technologies to Propel Growth of the Market

The global massive MIMO technology market is estimated to be influenced by a wide range of factors such as increased energy efficiency, reliability of link, and improved spectral efficiency. Utilization of this technology is likely to lead to substantial improvement in the spectral efficiency and it is obtained through spatial multiplexing of the number of terminals in the simultaneous frequency resource.

Advanced beamforming or spatial filtering helps in the improvement of spectral efficiency substantially, which is likely to boost the market over the period of assessment. Beamforming is capable of augmenting the number of users without even require additional spectrum. In addition, strategies and projects for shelf-driving cars and self-smart cities are likely to encourage growth of the global massive MIMO technology market in years to come. Emergence of various technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), big data and massive use of social media on a large scale is anticipated to bolster its demand in the years to come.

