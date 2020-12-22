RFID Antennas Market Share 2020-2027: Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, East Penn Manufacturing

The global RFID Antennas report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global RFID Antennas report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

Download Premium Sample of the Report: https://www.amecoresearch.com/sample/251291

The global RFID Antennas market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

To know the latest trends and insights related to RFID Antennas, click the link below: https://www.amecoresearch.com/market-report/rfid-antennas-market-study-2020-2027-251291

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type, the RFID Antennas market is segmented into

Active RFID Antennas

Passive RFID Antennas

Segment by Application, the RFID Antennas market is segmented into

Transportation & Logistics

Automotive

Retail & Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defence

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The RFID Antennas market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the RFID Antennas market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and RFID Antennas Market Share Analysis

RFID Antennas market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in RFID Antennas business, the date to enter into the RFID Antennas market, RFID Antennas product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Omni-ID

GAO RFID Inc.

Impinj, Inc.

Alien Technology

Confidex Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors

HID Global Corporation

RFID, Inc.

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global RFID Antennas Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 RFID Antennas Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key RFID Antennas Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global RFID Antennas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Active RFID Antennas

1.4.3 Passive RFID Antennas

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global RFID Antennas Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Transportation & Logistics

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Retail & Consumer Goods

1.5.5 Aerospace & Defence

1.5.6 Healthcare & Life Sciences

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global RFID Antennas Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global RFID Antennas Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global RFID Antennas Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global RFID Antennas, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 RFID Antennas Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global RFID Antennas Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global RFID Antennas Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 RFID Antennas Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global RFID Antennas Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global RFID Antennas Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global RFID Antennas Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top RFID Antennas Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global RFID Antennas Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global RFID Antennas Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global RFID Antennas Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global RFID Antennas Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global RFID Antennas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global RFID Antennas Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by RFID Antennas Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global RFID Antennas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global RFID Antennas Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global RFID Antennas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 RFID Antennas Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers RFID Antennas Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into RFID Antennas Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global RFID Antennas Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global RFID Antennas Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global RFID Antennas Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 RFID Antennas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global RFID Antennas Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global RFID Antennas Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global RFID Antennas Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 RFID Antennas Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global RFID Antennas Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global RFID Antennas Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global RFID Antennas Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global RFID Antennas Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 RFID Antennas Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 RFID Antennas Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global RFID Antennas Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global RFID Antennas Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global RFID Antennas Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China RFID Antennas Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China RFID Antennas Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China RFID Antennas Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China RFID Antennas Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top RFID Antennas Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top RFID Antennas Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China RFID Antennas Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China RFID Antennas Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China RFID Antennas Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China RFID Antennas Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China RFID Antennas Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China RFID Antennas Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China RFID Antennas Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China RFID Antennas Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China RFID Antennas Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China RFID Antennas Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China RFID Antennas Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China RFID Antennas Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China RFID Antennas Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China RFID Antennas Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China RFID Antennas Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China RFID Antennas Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America RFID Antennas Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America RFID Antennas Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America RFID Antennas Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe RFID Antennas Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe RFID Antennas Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe RFID Antennas Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific RFID Antennas Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific RFID Antennas Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific RFID Antennas Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America RFID Antennas Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America RFID Antennas Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America RFID Antennas Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Antennas Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Antennas Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Antennas Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Antennas Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation

12.1.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Zebra Technologies Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Zebra Technologies Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation RFID Antennas Products Offered

12.1.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Omni-ID

12.2.1 Omni-ID Corporation Information

12.2.2 Omni-ID Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Omni-ID Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Omni-ID RFID Antennas Products Offered

12.2.5 Omni-ID Recent Development

12.3 GAO RFID Inc.

12.3.1 GAO RFID Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 GAO RFID Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 GAO RFID Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 GAO RFID Inc. RFID Antennas Products Offered

12.3.5 GAO RFID Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Impinj, Inc.

12.4.1 Impinj, Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Impinj, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Impinj, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Impinj, Inc. RFID Antennas Products Offered

12.4.5 Impinj, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Alien Technology

12.5.1 Alien Technology Corporation Information

12.5.2 Alien Technology Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Alien Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Alien Technology RFID Antennas Products Offered

12.5.5 Alien Technology Recent Development

12.6 Confidex Ltd.

12.6.1 Confidex Ltd. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Confidex Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Confidex Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Confidex Ltd. RFID Antennas Products Offered

12.6.5 Confidex Ltd. Recent Development

12.7 Honeywell International, Inc.

12.7.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Honeywell International, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Honeywell International, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Honeywell International, Inc. RFID Antennas Products Offered

12.7.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.

12.8.1 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. RFID Antennas Products Offered

12.8.5 Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. Recent Development

12.9 NXP Semiconductors

12.9.1 NXP Semiconductors Corporation Information

12.9.2 NXP Semiconductors Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 NXP Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 NXP Semiconductors RFID Antennas Products Offered

12.9.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

12.10 HID Global Corporation

12.10.1 HID Global Corporation Corporation Information

12.10.2 HID Global Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 HID Global Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 HID Global Corporation RFID Antennas Products Offered

12.10.5 HID Global Corporation Recent Development

12.11 Zebra Technologies Corporation

12.11.1 Zebra Technologies Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Zebra Technologies Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Zebra Technologies Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation RFID Antennas Products Offered

12.11.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key RFID Antennas Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 RFID Antennas Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

For Instant Purchase: https://www.amecoresearch.com/buy/251291

About Us:

Ameco Research is the one spot destination for all your research needs. Ameco Research holds the repository of quality research reports from numerous publishers across the globe. Our inventory of research reports caters to various industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. With the complete information about the publishers and the industries they cater to for developing market research reports, we help our clients in making a purchase decision by understanding their requirements and suggesting the best possible collection matching their needs.

Contact:

Email: [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157