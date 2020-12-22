Non-invasive Ventilators Market Size, Status, Scope and Growth Prospects 2019-2027

The demand within the global non-invasive ventilators market is set to increase at a sound pace in the times to follow. There is little contention about the unprecedented use of ventilators across all major healthcare facilities. The development of high-performance ventilators has pushed the medical and healthcare industries towards fruition by reducing the mortality rate across several territories. In addition to this, majority of medical practitioners focus on developing a robust infrastructure that can aid the operations of the healthcare sector. The use of non-invasive ventilators has increased as healthcare units look to offer greater utility to ailing patients. In this scenario, the total volume of revenues within the global non-invasive ventilators market shall grow at a sturdy pace.

In this review, Transparency Market Research (TMR) debunks several anomalies related to the growth of the global non-invasive ventilators market. The review is based on a comprehensive report added by TMR on the given market. It is estimated that the total worth of the global non-invasive ventilators market would touch US$ 2.7 Bn by the end of 2027. The CAGR of the global non-invasive ventilators market is tabulated at 6.0% over the period between 2019 and 2027.

Rising Incidence of Pulmonary Diseases

The use of non-invasive ventilators for patients suffering from pulmonary diseases has increased by leaps and bounds. Medical researchers attribute the rising incidence of lung diseases to growing pollution levels across the globe. There is a pressing demand for improved infrastructure, especially across high-end healthcare units. The central healthcare authorities of all leading countries are making deliberate efforts to increase the total number of ventilators available across that region. Moreover, the national development index of countries largely depends on the quality of healthcare equipment and devices available across various centers. This factor has compelled national healthcare bodies to increase their spending on buying life-sustaining equipment such as ventilators. Considering the factors stated above, it is legit to project that the global non-invasive ventilators market would grow by leaps and bounds over the next decade.

Outbreak of Covid-19 Pandemic

The healthcare industry is at an important juncture in the current times, majorly due to the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic. Apart from causing widespread panic and concern across the healthcare industry, the pandemic has driven demand for several healthcare devices and equipment. Several nations have already taken a decision on increasing their healthcare spending. A number of initiatives taken to consolidate non-healthcare sector has been pulled back, creating new opportunities for advancements in healthcare facilities. Therefore, the outbreak of this pandemic has led to the generation of fresh revenues for healthcare manufacturers. Supply chains of healthcare manufacturers have got special traction from state authorities. Easy availability and rebates on manufacturing shall create new opportunities for growth within the global non-invasive ventilators market.

Patients affected with coronavirus need to be put on ventilators in the most serious stages of treatment. Therefore, the growing incidence of the infection has compelled medical authorities to demand large stocks of ventilators from state bodies. Several countries have released figures about the number of ventilators available at their disposable. This has helped in evaluating the unmet needs of the medical and healthcare industries of that particular region. Therefore, development of new centers and hubs for treatment of covid-19 shall play a vital role in the growth of the global non-invasive ventilators market. Several governments have funded special projects for manufacturing ventilators to contain rising mortality rates across the globe.

The review is based on a report titled, “Non-invasive Ventilators Market (Product: Systems (Non-invasive PPV, High Flow Nasal Cannula O2 Delivery, and Others) and Consumables (Masks, Humidifiers, PEEP Valves, and Others); Application: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, Asthma, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Pneumonia, and Others; End Use: Critical Care, NICU Care, Transport (Ambulances), and Home Care Settings) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027”.

The global non-invasive ventilators market can be segmented by:

Application

Asthma

Chronic Obtrusive Pulmonary Disease

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Pneumonia

Others

End-Use

Critical Care

NICU Care

Home Care Settings

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East

Latin America

