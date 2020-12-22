Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic Testing Market likely to experience a steep rise in its growth during the forecast period 2013-2019

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes infection of respiratory system (lungs and breathing passage). It may also affect heart and immune system resulting in more serious illnesses (e.g. tachypnea, cyanosis).Premature infants (30-40 days) and children (less than 2 year of age) are at the highest risk of this infection. According to the U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), RSV is the common cause of bronchiolitis or pneumonia in the children under one year of age in the United States. Each year 75,000 to 125,000 children are hospitalized due to RSV infections. This Infection can result from the direct (i.e. kiss, touch or shake hands with infected person) or indirect contact (i.e. contact with sneeze, cough or blows of infected person)with the infected person. Mild headache, runny nose, cough and sore throat are some of the common symptoms of RSV viral infections. Diagnosis of these infections is facilitated by specific tests like polymerase chain reaction assay, molecular probes, chest radiography. Physicians also administer intubation (breathing tube), mechanical ventilation or some antibiotics (like palivizumab) in order to treat the patients with RSV infections.

Increasing incidences of childhood pneumonia, acts as one of the major factors to drive the growth of RSV diagnostic testing market. According to the data enumerated by World Health Organization (WHO), in 2010, approximately 1.1 million people in the United States were hospitalized with pneumonia and 50,000 people died from this disease. In addition, crowded population and unhygienic environment (dirty premises, unhygienic eating places) may increase the chances of RSV infection thereby resulting in increased need and demand for effective RSV diagnostic tests. However, high number of other pathogens that may cause similar symptoms of respiratory illness and lack of availability of specific treatment options to curb this infection may restrain the growth of this market.

Request Brochure for Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2065

The global Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic Testing Market can be segmented as follows:

By Diagnostic Technology Molecular Diagnostics Immunoassays Monoclonal Antibodies Flow Cytometry Diagnostic Imaging Chromatography Gel Microdroplets Others



By End Users Physician offices or group practices Hospitals Commercial Laboratories Nursing Homes



Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=2065

Geographically, North America and Europe dominate the global RSV diagnostic testing market due to increasing patient population suffering from respiratory syncytial virus. According to the U.S. CDC, approximately 50,000 deaths are noted due to pneumonia in the United States in year of 2012.In addition, Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China, South East Asian countries are the emerging regions for global RSV diagnostic testing market due to high prevalence of these diseases (i.e. pneumonia, bronchitis) in these regions and increasing healthcare awareness.

Some of the key players in this industry are Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, bioMerieux, F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A , Novartis Diagnostics, Becton Dickson company and Thermo Fisher Scientific among others.

Pre book Respiratory Syncytial Virus Diagnostic Testing Market Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=2065<ype=S

This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

Browse More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Fetal Bovine Serum Market:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advantages-of-fetal-bovine-serum-over-normal-blood-serum-to-bring-immense-growth-prospects-for-fetal-bovine-serum-market-from-2019-to-2027-tmr-301165668.html

Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optical-and-non-invasive-techniques-form-part-of-product-portfolio-of-key-companies-in-blood-glucose-monitoring-systems-market-global-valuation-to-touch-us-25-bn-by-2027-transparency-market-research-301166276.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/